1 killed after van hits motorcycle, another vehicle on NC highway
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham […]
Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in North Carolina investigation
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, […]
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wanted after allegedly stealing truck and trailer from business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are searching for an Asheville man who allegedly stole a truck and trailer from a business on Sunday. Officers said they responded to Edbar Street at around 6:55 a.m. after a suspicious person was reported there. After investigating, officers...
Man dies in single-car crash in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after his car ran off the road and rolled several times south of Hickory on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Tyoun Jason Martise Shuford, 25, of Newton, was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger south on...
wspa.com
Marion man charged with breaking and entering, meth possession
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor following an early August break-in, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tony Wesley Lewis II, of Marion, was charged with ‘Felony Possession of Methamphetamine as well as ‘Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering’.
Man dies after car flips several times in Catawba County crash, Highway Patrol says
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was killed when his car left the roadway and overturned several times in Catawba County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on September 9 on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road. A Dodge Charger […]
WYFF4.com
Student in South Carolina charged after making threat, principal says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County student has been charged after school officials said the student made a threat toward another student and the school, according to the school's principal. The Greenville County School District sent a message to parents on Sunday about the incident. Hughes Academy Principal Jordan...
Deadly fire in Burke County under investigation, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Burke County Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a home around 7 a.m. on Spann Park Avenue in Connelly Springs. Once crews arrived, they told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they saw flames coming out of the house.
4 killed, 2 hurt in I-77 crash caused by wrong-way driver in Chester County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Four people were killed and two others were hurt in a multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver at the Chester County/York County line, the Richburg fire department said. In a Facebook post, the fire department said the crash happened on Interstate 77 south at...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 13-year-old boy who ran away from home
FORT MILL, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Trenton Blanton, 13, was last seen September 9 around 11 p.m., after running away from his Fort Mill home three days prior. Trenton is described...
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement investigating shooting threat at Spartanburg Co. school
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 6 said law enforcement is investigating a shooting threat that officials found written inside a bathroom at Dorman High School on Monday. Officials said the threat warned that a school shooting would happen on Tuesday, September 13, was found written...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after hitting box truck head-on in Greenville County, troopers say
Piedmont, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a head-on crash in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC-8 near Garrison Road. They said a pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 8, crossed the center line and hit...
wspa.com
FOX Carolina
2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
Parent arrested after deputies break up students’ fight on South Carolina school bus
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 11th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, September 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FOX Carolina
Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
Woman dead after weekend stabbing in Greenville
An Upstate woman is dead after being stabbed over the weekend. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported stabbing at an apartment complex on Nichol Street in Greenville, just after 11 PM Friday night.
