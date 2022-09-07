ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Comments / 2

FOX Carolina

Asheville man wanted after allegedly stealing truck and trailer from business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are searching for an Asheville man who allegedly stole a truck and trailer from a business on Sunday. Officers said they responded to Edbar Street at around 6:55 a.m. after a suspicious person was reported there. After investigating, officers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Marion man charged with breaking and entering, meth possession

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor following an early August break-in, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tony Wesley Lewis II, of Marion, was charged with ‘Felony Possession of Methamphetamine as well as ‘Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering’.
MARION, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wspa.com

1 dead in Greenville Co. crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville County late Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Master Trooper Gary Miller said the crash happened on SC Hwy 8 near Garrison Road, just south of Piedmont around 10:30 p.m. Miller said the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
INMAN, SC

