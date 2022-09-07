ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

ciara
5d ago

I pray to you dear Heavenly Father to bring Diehl as Governor of Massachusetts!! I pray in the name of Jesus 🙏❤️🙏

Celio Hernandez
4d ago

There isn't going to be a first day or a second day for him to be the governor of Massachusetts. He is a Trump MAGA man. He is in Massachusetts not in the South. We know better, we are not under Trump magic spells.

Don LeDuc
3d ago

Healey will be very bad for the citizens of Massachusetts. More freedoms will be lost if elected. As if it isn't bad enough now.

MassLive.com

President Joe Biden, Gov. Charlie Baker celebrate federal funding jolt at Boston Logan International Airport

Embarrassed by the dearth of top-ranked airports in the U.S. compared to global competitors, President Joe Biden returned to Massachusetts Monday and was joined by an entourage of politicians at Boston Logan International Airport who all lauded an infusion of millions of dollars in federal aid to galvanize sorely needed upgrades at Terminal E, a gateway for international travelers.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Did Charlie Baker win last week’s state primary?

HE WAS NOT on last week’s primary ballot, but Charlie Baker – or at least his brand of more middle-of-the-road pragmatism – had a good day at the polls, at least, ironically, in the Democratic primary. That was one big takeaway from the Massachusetts primary results offered...
wgbh.org

AG candidate Campbell will not commit to debating GOP rival

Andrea Campbell, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, would not commit to holding debates with her Republican opponent in an interview Monday. When asked on Boston Public Radio if she would debate Republican nominee Jay McMahon in an event by GBH, she replied, "We'll see." If she prevails in November,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Will ballot questions drive voters to the polls?

BOSTON - The Secretary of the Commonwealth on Friday confirmed that the effort to repeal the state's new law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses will be on the ballot this November.During Sunday's "Keller @ Large" segment, WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller said he wondered if the "phenomenal success" of the petition drive to get the question on the ballot would be a boon for the Republican party at the polls."That is exactly what the Mass GOP is hoping for," Politico reporter Lisa Kashinsky said, noting that Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl was active in obtaining signatures. "They are hoping that will spur people to come out to vote and hopefully vote Republican."State Sen. Lydia Edwards, a Democrat, does not think it will succeed."I think that at the end of the day, many people are going to reject this initiative and I think that the fire that is behind it is hateful," she said.In the video below, Keller and his guests discuss what the Massachusetts primary results mean for Democrats.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Top-rated Massachusetts colleges scored poorly on economic mobility index, measuring assistance to low-income students

U.S. News and World Report just released their annual list of best colleges and universities, but as the most elite schools in Massachusetts top the rankings, many of them are doing comparatively little to help low-income students earn more later in life, according to another recently-released college ranking system by left-leaning think tank Third Way.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report

A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

All of Massachusetts Now Considered Low Risk for COVID, CDC Says

All of Massachusetts is now at low risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a major change from just a few weeks ago, when most of eastern Massachusetts was still in the medium risk category. Massachusetts health officials reported 6,623...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
burlington.org

Why are the Flags at half mast?

Please be advised that as a mark of respect for the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately and continuing through the day of interment. [Update on the specific date of interment to follow.]
BURLINGTON, MA
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England

BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...
FRANKLIN, NH
WBUR

What this week's primary election results mean for Massachusetts

We dig into this past week's primary election results and big headlines with former Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Independent journalist Susan Zalkind joins Radio Boston to discuss her new three-part documentary, “The Murders Before the Marathon." In it, she explores ties between the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham.
BOSTON, MA
