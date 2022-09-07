Read full article on original website
ciara
5d ago
I pray to you dear Heavenly Father to bring Diehl as Governor of Massachusetts!! I pray in the name of Jesus 🙏❤️🙏
19
Celio Hernandez
4d ago
There isn't going to be a first day or a second day for him to be the governor of Massachusetts. He is a Trump MAGA man. He is in Massachusetts not in the South. We know better, we are not under Trump magic spells.
6
Don LeDuc
3d ago
Healey will be very bad for the citizens of Massachusetts. More freedoms will be lost if elected. As if it isn't bad enough now.
5
