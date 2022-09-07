Read full article on original website
Lady Wildcat Defense Stout in Win Over Hopkins Central (w/VIDEO)
Trigg County’s defense picked up its second clean sheet in three matches Thursday as they handed Hopkins County Central a 5-0 loss at Josh Nichols Field. It was the third time the Lady Storm have been shut out this year — the other two coming against Henderson County and Madisonville.
Rebels Win 8th Straight By Rolling Past Logan County (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central Rebels will head into this weekend’s 4th Region All A Classic riding the momentum of a big winning streak. The Rebels tuned up for the tournament by dispatching Logan County 10-0 Thursday night in Elkton. The Rebels used a balanced attack to cruise past the...
Caldwell Volleyball Win Streak Against Crittenden Ends 3-1
The Caldwell County volleyball team saw a long winning streak end at Crittenden County on Thursday. The Lady Tigers dropped a close four-set match with the Lady Rockets. The Lady Tigers won the first set 25-20, but the Lady Rockets took the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.
Rebels Pick Up ‘Special’ Win at Hopkins Central (w/PHOTOS)
Nate Reding’s interception in the final minute sealed a 38-35 win for the Todd County Central Rebels over the Hopkins Central Storm in another high-scoring, exciting game between the two teams on Homecoming Night Friday night in Mortons Gap. Just a week after special teams were a big problem for the Rebels, the special teams play would end up winning the game over a solid Storm team.
PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 1 UHA 0
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers turned back University Heights Academy for the second time this season, making a goal early in the second half stand up in a 1-0 victory. Check out some of the action between the Lady Tigers and the Lady Blazers in this YSE photo gallery. Lady...
Landon Hunt Leads Colonels at Rolling Hills
The Christian County Colonels hit the road Thursday afternoon to face Logan County in high school golf action. In a match played at Rolling Hills, the Colonels finished with a team score of 184, putting them in second place for the afternoon. Landon Hunt continued his steady play for the...
Wildcats Blank Logan Behind Reeves’ Brace (w/PHOTOS)
Sophomore forward Marlee Reeves found the back of the net twice, and freshman goalkeeper Cam McCormick saved a penalty kick to help the Trigg County boys’ soccer team to a 2-0 win over Logan County on Saturday. The shutout is the first of the season for the Wildcats, and...
Lady Falcons Outlast Hoptown in Five Sets to Snap Streak
In late August of 2015, the Fort Campbell volleyball team beat Hopkinsville 3-1, but fell by the same score during the season’s final week to begin a twelve-game losing streak against the Lady Tigers. That slide ended on Thursday in Tiger Gym, when the Lady Falcons overcame a loss...
Lady Colonels Fall in Straight Sets at O-Cath
The Christian County volleyball team hit the road on Thursday looking to put an end to a four-game losing run, but hosts Owensboro Catholic handed the Lady Colonels a 3-0 defeat to pick up its third win in four tries. The streaking Lady Aces got out to a quick start...
Caldwell Gets UHA Again, Making Lone Goal Stand Up
UHA (3-3-1) generated several scoring chances in the final minutes, including one shot that rang off the crossbar. But the Lady Tigers were able to hang on for the shutout. It was Caldwell’s second win over the Lady Blazers this season. The Lady Tigers won 3-1 in an All A Classic regional semifinal matchup earlier this season at Butler Stadium.
Late TDs Sink Colonels at Madisonville-North Hopkins (w/PHOTOS)
Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles had a big night with a trio of touchdowns Friday at Madisonville-North Hopkins, but the Maroons laughed last with a pair of late scores in a 35-19 victory. The loss is the third straight for the Colonels, leaving them at 1-3 with a matchup with...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Todd County Central vs Logan County
The Todd County Central Rebels picked up an impressive 10-0 win over Logan County Thursday night in Elkton. Check out some of the action from the match in this video.
Lyons Drop High-Scoring Match at Webster County
Despite banging in four goals on Thursday at Webster County, the Lyon County boys’ soccer team surrendered seven for the second straight outing to slip to a third loss in a row. The Lyons drop to 3-7 ahead of a rare Friday night match with visiting Caldwell County. The...
Addison Returns to Hopkinsville Girls’ Soccer Program
There has been an immediate change in the leadership of the Hopkinsville girls’ soccer program. Officials with the Christian County Public Schools announced Friday morning that former coach Jeff Addison would be returning to take over the program “effective immediately” as interim head coach. Addison takes over...
Purples Move to 4-0 for First Time Since 2018 Despite Hoptown’s Big Start
Hopkinsville High School had its football home opener and a picture-perfect start both spoiled by Bowling Green on Friday, as the unbeaten Purples rallied to win 35-6 at Stadium of Champions. Tigers senior Daisjuan Mercer caught a 78-yard touchdown pass on the game’s second play from scrimmage, and then snagged...
Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County
A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
Appliances for those in need after deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Those impacted by the December 10 tornadoes are getting some more help. Six semis were delivered to Hopkins County Long Term Recovery with appliances. Three deliveries went to Barnsley and three to Dawson Springs. If you are still in need of help you can reach...
Two Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound at the 59-mile marker when it struck a deer. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The...
