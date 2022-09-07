ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee to receive $13M from multi-state Juul settlement

By Alicia Patton
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eubPB_0hlj1eCS00

NNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee is expected to receive a big chunk of a multi-million dollar Juul settlement after an investigation found the electric cigarette maker marketed its vaping products to teens in America.

On Tuesday, Juul agreed to a $440 million settlement after 33 states blamed the surge of teen vaping on the way the electronic cigarette marker appealed its products to teenagers .

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said in the settlement that Juul markets to younger users with free samples, launch parties and the sleek use of social media. School leaders and doctors in Tennessee have noted the recent impact vaping has had on young people.

RELATED | Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe

In fact, in June, health officials with the FDA ordered the electronic cigarette maker to pull its electronic cigarettes from the U.S. market after teen vaping statistics surged.

Dr. John Heise, a doctor at Erlanger Children’s Hospital who specializes in vaping addictions, told News 2 that the vaping company knew exactly how to market to the youth to get them appealed to the device.

“I don’t think anybody could have imagined the addictive potential they were seeing in the vaping companies which were marketed and often owned by cigarette companies,” said Dr. Heise, “They knew how to market to the teen population, they knew how to create a whole generation of addicted teenagers and adults. So, they knew how to market this.”

Tennessee school districts sue tobacco giants in effort to stop youth vaping
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dErGp_0hlj1eCS00
Source: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

Tennessee saw a surge in teen vaping, and one Middle Tennessee school district even reported confiscating over 450 vape pens in one school year .

In Tennessee, a person must be 21 and over to buy or possess tobacco and smoking hemp products including vapor devices. Also, any adult who is found to have contributed to the delinquency of a minor faces a Class A misdemeanor.

As a part of the settlement, Juul has agreed to heavy restrictions on sales and marketing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Escaped Ark. convict Samuel Hartman still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WREG

Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

How to get a bad contractor arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most common calls the WREG Problem Solvers get involves contractors who get paid but never finish the job. A recent arrest drew our attention since law enforcement agencies don’t often hold contractors accountable with charges. “The majority of it is handled civilly,” said Lt. Kevin Johnson with the Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy