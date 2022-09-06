ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

6 things that caught our attention at the new Tin Building by Jean-Georges

Sprawling food hall markets comprised of both retail spaces and full-service restaurants have become more common around town since Chelsea Market—arguably the first of its kind—opened back in 1997, followed by Eataly Flatiron in 2010. These food halls confirmed the success of the form, and as of 2022,...
NYC’s ‘largest sushi extravaganza’ is back on September 18

At many of NYC’s best sushi restaurants, $100 for a set menu or omakase experience is entry level, if that price tag even appears at all. It can be done: The most expensive item at teeny-tiny-terrific Sushi 35 West, one of 2021’s best new restaurants, is a 35-piece nigiri for $110, but this is far outside the norm for confirmed top spots. So $100 for entry and five-and-a-half hours of unlimited tastes at True World Foods Expo, billed as “New York’s largest sushi extravaganza,” seems like a relative steal.
All drinks cost only $5 at this new coffee shop in the East Village

Everyone’s talking about Blank Street Coffee—but we’d like to turn your attention to Compilation Coffee at 102 St. Mark’s Place in the East Village, between First Avenue and Avenue A. The new destination by Noah Jashinski—a java pro whose resume includes stints at Blue Bottle, Intelligentsia...
An Alice in Wonderland-inspired pop-up wine bar and experience is coming to NYC

The immersive experience trend continues strong with Wonderland Dreams, a newly announced interactive wine bar loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1865 iconic English novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The cultural offering is scheduled to debut in midtown Manhattan at 529 Fifth Avenue by 44th Street on October 7 and run through late April 2023.
NYC’s most anticipated new restaurants opening this fall

The two most exciting times for NYC restaurant and bar devotees come in quick succession each year: Fall previews and best-of season. The first stirs excitement about what’s to come and the second celebrates where we’ve been, with the occasional happy (and frequently serendipitously-timed) transfer from one to the next. And both invite plenty of action.
Let me tell you—these are my five wishes for NYC’s restaurant scene this fall

Musing about the future is fun, at least on Champagne-flute-half-full days. New Year’s Eve is prime time for promise, but autumn’s always the first runner-up. Last fall, NYC’s emerging proliferation of dedicated martini menus was in full view. The speakeasy-style bar boom that eventually followed was coming into focus. And, beyond the five boroughs, cultured meat seemed to usurp zero-ABV cocktails as the perennial simmering zeitgeist, the latter finally settling into entry-level ubiquity.
The first-ever Staten Island Krispy Kreme is opening this month

Believe it or not, there has never been a Krispy Kreme on Staten Island—but things are about to change. The iconic coffee and doughnut chain has announced the opening of its first location within the borough at 2643 Richmond Avenue by the Staten Island Mall. The shop, officially opening on September 20, will also be the only one in New York state boasting a drive-through and it will up the number of total chain stores across all boroughs to 14.
Real estate magnate Bob Knakal is listing $13.45M NYC home

Commercial real estate titan Bob Knakal is listing his Upper East Side home for $13.45 million. The swanky digs are on the 11th floor of 737 Park Ave., which developer Harry Macklowe converted to condos from rentals after buying the building in 2011. Knakal purchased the five-bedroom, 7½-bathroom unit in...
A mini Japanese marketplace is opening in Brooklyn

Soon, you’ll be able to experience the tastes of Japan without ever leaving Brooklyn. When 50 Norman opens in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16, it’ll bring a Japanese multi-retail and dining mini-complex to the neighborhood. Acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka designed the 3,500-square-foot space featuring reclaimed woods from...
See photos of the brand-new LIRR concourse at Penn Station

Penn Station so badly needed a complete overhaul that every minor task completed as part of the $22 billion renovation project is cause for celebration. Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the (pretty underwhelming) ceiling at the transportation hub and, just a few days ago, the politician made it a point to invite the press to gaze at a wider, brighter Long Island Rail Road concourse at Penn Station.
Rent Baz Luhrmann’s Gramercy Park townhouse for $75K a month

Aussie-born filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s Gramercy Park home can be yours — for a cool $75,000 a month. The Anglo-Italianate townhouse, at 243 E. 17th St., is also on the sales market for $18.99 million — down $1 million from its $19.99 million asking price when it first hit the market in June.
You’re no longer required to wear a mask on the subway

It’s a big day in New York. After 28 months of masking up on public transit, New Yorkers are no longer required to wear a mask on the subway, buses or trains. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the change during a press conference on Wednesday, noting that New York is going from “required” to “optional” when it comes to masking up in most places.
Oh snow! School snow days in NYC are no more

Growing up, it was always the best feeling when we’d wake up to the city blanketed in snow and we’d see our school’s name on the TV news list of closures. A snow day! School was canceled and we could spend all day sledding and drinking hot chocolate.
An immersive King Tut exhibit is bringing Ancient Egypt to NYC

As NYC’s cultural scene revs up for the fall, another immersive experience promises to take the city by storm, and this time, it’s King Tut-themed. Between October 28 and November 4, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” will take over Pier 36 with a multi-gallery, multi-sensory exhibition that promises to “whisk” you away to Ancient Egypt. Inside the experience, you will discover King Tut’s story, from his time as a child Pharoah to the discovery of his tomb in 1922 and beyond with “cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery.”
New York declares a state of emergency over polio

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency over polio on Friday in order to increase vaccination rates across the state. So far, the virus has been detected in Rockland, Sullivan and Orange Counties, as well as New York City (as of August) and now Nassau county on Long Island.
