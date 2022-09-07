ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Judge sets $1 million bond for Cleveland man accused of beating woman to death in city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland Municipal Court judge set a $1 million bond for a man accused of murdering his friend last week in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Calvin Nettles, 50, of Cleveland was arrested Tuesday after police found Carly Capek, 38, dead inside of a bedroom in a home the two shared on West 78th Street, near Elton Avenue. Nettles is charged with murder.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of fugitive wanted for rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Aaron Jones was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland area. U.S. Marshals said Jones has a history...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

East Cleveland Police Chief In Court Today for Grand Theft

Crime doesn’t pay. It seems like police officers would know that. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner will appear in court Monday morning to be arraigned on several charges including, grand theft and theft in office.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Prison#Sex Crimes#Sentencing#Dna#Violent Crime
WANE-TV

Police probe shooting of man by housing authority officer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A housing authority police officer used a stun gun that proved ineffective before shooting and killing a man who attacked him as he was investigating a noise complaint early on Labor Day, authorities said. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer was flagged down near the Riverside...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy