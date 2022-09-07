Read full article on original website
Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man accused of leading OSHP on dirt bike chase in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing was continued Monday for a 25-year-old man accused of offenses connected to a Cleveland police operation cracking down on illegal dirk bike riding. According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, Brett Sieminski, of North Ridgeville, has pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply and inducing panic.
Arraignment postponed for East CLE police chief
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner will appear in court Monday morning to be arraigned on several charges including, grand theft and theft in office.
Judge sets $1 million bond for Cleveland man accused of beating woman to death in city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland Municipal Court judge set a $1 million bond for a man accused of murdering his friend last week in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Calvin Nettles, 50, of Cleveland was arrested Tuesday after police found Carly Capek, 38, dead inside of a bedroom in a home the two shared on West 78th Street, near Elton Avenue. Nettles is charged with murder.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of fugitive wanted for rape
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Aaron Jones was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland area. U.S. Marshals said Jones has a history...
East Cleveland Police Chief In Court Today for Grand Theft
Crime doesn’t pay. It seems like police officers would know that. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner will appear in court Monday morning to be arraigned on several charges including, grand theft and theft in office.
Elyria man labeled ‘career offender’ sentenced to 21.5 years in prison on multiple charges
ELYRIA, Ohio — Terry Jackson Sr., a 50-year-old Elyria man who authorities have labeled a “career offender,” will spend the next 21.5 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges – including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base (crack) and methamphetamine. The sentence...
cleveland19.com
Parents of young entrepreneur march in Lyndhurst to bring attention to unsolved murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dailyn Ferguson’s family and dozens of others marched to the Lyndhurst Police Department to bring awareness to his unsolved murder, Friday afternoon. “Dailyn was a pure hearted young man,” Dailyn’s mother, Tanisha Ferguson, said. “Dailyn wanted to see everyone win and I feel like if...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash in stolen car
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last month. Raymond Francis, 23, Brook Park, was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to...
WANE-TV
Police probe shooting of man by housing authority officer
CLEVELAND (AP) — A housing authority police officer used a stun gun that proved ineffective before shooting and killing a man who attacked him as he was investigating a noise complaint early on Labor Day, authorities said. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer was flagged down near the Riverside...
Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
cleveland19.com
2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A second man has now been convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street on March 22, 2021. The jury trial for Antonio Ortiz was scheduled to begin Thursday in Cuyahoga County...
cleveland19.com
Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused burglar is wanted for breaking into an apartment building’s parking garage and stealing a wallet from a car, Cleveland Police confirmed. Police said the suspect forced his way into the parking garage of Parkway Apartments at 10109 Lake Ave. around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 6.
Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
East Cleveland Cops Charged for Taking Bribes
CLEVELAND – two East Cleveland police officers have been arrested for accepting bribes and falsifying...
14-year-old found in Elyria dead from gunshot wound Monday morning, police say
A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in Elyria Monday morning, Elyria Police officials stated.
FBI searching for ‘endangered’ teen girl seen with ‘unknown man’ at Hartsfield-Jackson Intl. Airport
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for your help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning. Emma Linek, who also goes by Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio on Sept....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
