Shawnee Co. welcomes new judge as 2 to be sworn in, another to be chosen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has welcomed a new judge as two others are set to be sworn in and another is set to be chosen in September. Shawnee County District Court staff indicate that at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, Brett Watson will be sworn in as the new Division 14 judge to replace Judge David Debenham - who retired on June 14.
TPS students, staff pay tribute to 9 / 11
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff members with USD 501 gathered outside Topeka High School on Monday, September 12, to pay tribute to the lives lost in the September 11th attacks. Sunday, September 11, was the 21st anniversary of the 9 / 11 attacks on the World Trade Center...
Omni Circle is offering free lawn care to certain Topeka residents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Volunteers from Omni Circle are cutting down the stress of responsibility of residents around Topeka by just a simple task. “There’s a lot of people in the neighborhood that are older that can’t cut the grass. I think it’s nice that these young men are doing this community service, helping us and some of us need help,” said resident Donald Perkins.
Council Grove man could be longest serving news carrier in the state
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This year the Council Grove Republican newspaper celebrated 150 year, for one third of that time Tom Essington has been delivering newspapers for the Emporia Gazette, the Shoppers Publication and now the Republican. Essington started at the age of 13 and has been committed everyday since.
GTP celebrates dental office officially joining the partnership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership celebrated a new dental office, that recently opened at Fairlawn Plaza, that also decided to join the organization on Monday. Members of the Topeka Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Reed Dental Center Monday, September 12, to officially welcome the group as...
Vandals leave costly mark on Bonner Springs park restroom
Bonner Springs police investigate vandalism and graffiti inside women's restroom at Lion's Park.
Investigation into police shooting death of Kansas teen closed by federal officials
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - The investigation into the death of an Overland Park 17-year-old following a police shooting has been closed by federal officials as they found they could not prove all elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. The Department of Justice says on Friday, Sept. 9,...
Colorado pair arrested after fight at Manhattan bar
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Colorado was arrested in Manhattan after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department says Kelly and Travis Poland, both 44, both of Colorado, were arrested on Saturday night after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar.
Kansas ordinance prohibits furry patrons at Transport Brewery in Shawnee
A local brewery in Shawnee, Kansas, is asking the public for help in changing a state law that is hurting the business.
USD 475 moves forward following lawsuit, celebrates Purple Star designation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a Fort Riley Middle School teacher was awarded $95,000 in damages and attorney’s fees after a lawsuit claimed her first amendment rights were violated, the USD 475 school district is looking to move forward as a new school year is underway. Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston stopped by 27 News Monday morning […]
Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
Manhattan man sent to hospital after group tackled, beat him
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was sent to the hospital after a group of men tackled and beat him early Sunday morning. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the intersection of N 10th and Thurston St. with reports of a battery.
Manhattan man tackled and punched by unknown group of males
A Manhattan man was the victim of an assault early Sunday morning. According to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report, police responded to a report of battery after a 23-year-old man was attacked around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 10th and Thurston Street. The victim reported that...
2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
Discounts offered for downtown workers at a new salon location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new- and old-fashioned couture beauty salon is giving some discounts to downtown workers. The Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa opened their second location downtown about two weeks ago. The new location will provide 10% discounts for Cyrus Hotel guests and even downtown Topeka City workers.
Bikers gather to support important issue among veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Saturday was the annual Hand Up, Stand Up Ride. 13NEWS’ Chris Fisher was the emcee for this event that shows support for veterans suffering from PTSD at the Topeka VA. Bikers gathered at Harley Davidson for a ride through Shawnee County communities to raise awareness for...
Touch-A-Truck making an impact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend, a special community event celebrates its ninth anniversary. The Greater Topeka Partnership returns to Evergy Plaza with the Downtown Topeka Touch-A-Truck event. The event took place early Saturday morning, bringing the community together once again. The event featured a variety of unique trucks and...
Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
Gardner-Edgerton school board listens as community weighs in on gender identity proposal
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - The Gardner-Edgerton School District’s gender, restroom and sports policies have many speaking out, forcing the district’s Board of Education to re-evaluate its policies. The district’s Board of Education has been considering a policy stating a student must use a restroom or join a sports...
Man who nearly struck LKPD officer with car while fleeing captured
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Dept. says the man who nearly struck an officer with a car while trying to get away early last week has been captured. LKPD says Armeer Asad was taken into custody by a nearby law enforcement agency. They did not say when or what agency.
