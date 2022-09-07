ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, AL

Fire chief reports Alabama town’s illegal burn, leading to $5,000 fine

By Lee Hedgepeth
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJn2N_0hlj1FKP00

ALTOONA, Ala. ( WIAT ) – The chief of a small Alabama fire department reported an illegal burn conducted by the city to state environmental regulators, resulting in a $5,000 fine for the city, state records show.

According to an order by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), Altoona Fire Chief Tim Crow notified the state agency about the unauthorized open burning of “imported vegetation” on June 30. The open burn was conducted in violation of a burn ban and was too close to an occupied building, the order said.

The city admitted to the burn and said it was aware of the burn ban prior to conducting it, ADEM wrote in its order issuing the $5,000 fine.

After a notice of violation was sent to the city, Altoona made an announcement to its citizens on social media – it would be cracking down on open burns – burns like the one they’d just conducted and for which they’d been fined.

“At the August 16 town council meeting, the mayor and town council agreed to start strict enforcement of several ordinances,” the city posted on its Facebook page. “This is due to a residential complaint that resulted in the town paying a $5,000 fine to ADEM for burning during the no-burn period.”

The state regulatory agency called Altoona’s violation “serious” and said that the city made no efforts to lessen the environmental impact of the burn when it occurred. Altoona, which has a population of under a thousand people, also likely benefitted economically from the illegal burn, ADEM’s order said, because it did not have to make the effort to dispose of the vegetation legally.

After this article’s initial publication, Chief Crow told CBS 42 that he had been unaware of the illegal burn until he received a complaint from a local resident who said the city was trying to hide the fire. Once he knew about the fire, he helped put the fire out in order to comply with the burn ban, he said. In his view, the city was not trying to conceal the burn, he said. The fire was small, Crow added, and was easily extinguished. The mayor, Crow said, told him to report the burn to ADEM, which he did. Once ADEM issued its fine, Crow said, the town’s mayor paid it from his own pocket.

“We’re a small town,” Crow said. “We don’t have much of a tax base.”

Initial attempts to reach Crow had been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Local volunteer fire chiefs discuss needs, challenges

Cullman County is home to more than 83,000 residents. There are two full-time fire departments serving the residents of the city of Cullman (about 16,000) and the residents of the city of Hanceville, (about 3,300). That means approximately 63,000 residents are served by the unpaid men and women who make up the 26 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) throughout the rest of the county, although West Point and Vinemont do have some paid members on staff. Just like the departments in Cullman and Hanceville, VFDs are dispatched to fires, vehicle crashes, medical calls, weather-related emergencies and other events. Baileyton VFD Chief Zack McGee...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Nick 97.5

Fight At Alabama Plant Ends With One Shot Says Tpd

I don’t suppose many of us can understand what could be so terrible as to make you want to shoot a coworker. I know I have been angry at times when someone steals my lunch out of the break room refrigerator, but I never thought about shooting someone over my tuna sandwich.
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adem#Nexstar#Wiat#Town Council
CBS 42

Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman shot inside home in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE in Center Point. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 36 year old woman suffering from a...
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon where two people were shot, leaving one injured and another dead. According to officers, four people were involved in an argument in the area of McNeil Park in Bessemer’s Pipe Shop community. Preliminary investigation shows the argument started over a child […]
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Missing Woman in Alexandria

Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/05/22 to 09/11/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/05/22 to 09/11/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 877 calls for service. There were 93 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 59 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were three felony arrests. There were 36 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 165 traffic stops, and 30 traffic citations. 21 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville Walmart evacuated after threat made to store

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Trussville say they evacuated a Walmart after a threat was made to the store on September 10. Police say they received a call from an employee, stating that two black males in masks came into the store asking for a former employee. Authorities say the males threatened to shoot up the store as they walked further in.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
JASPER, AL
wvtm13.com

Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy