We have reached the end of the week – so it must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Windsor Castle from the Air – Shot in August 2022. The news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passing on Thursday has had an impact on this blog – like most UK-based press – who have either changed their publishing schedule out of respect or changed their planned output. We chose not to publish on Friday as a mark of respect and are evaluating our output over the next week or so.

U.K. ・ 17 HOURS AGO