Read full article on original website
Related
Internet Grossed Out by View From Woman's 'Cheap' NYC Apartment
"I wouldn't be able to stand the smell or potential roaches and rodents," one commenter said of the video.
Body found inside Manhattan subway tracks
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, according to transit officials.
Mom and son from iconic 9/11 photo look back 21 years later
NEW YORK - On the sunny morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Brooklyn photographer Alex Webb turned on his television when he heard rumors of an attack on the World Trade Center. When he saw the images on the screen, he and his wife, Rebecca, jumped in a rental car and rushed in that direction. When they got out of the car in Brooklyn Heights, "someone came out of a building and said 'do you want to see what it looks like from the roof?'" he explains.Once they climbed to the rooftop, he saw an unforgettable scene: a mother lovingly gazing at...
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect attempted to rape New York City woman inside her Manhattan apartment
NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 9/4/22 at 9 AM, inside the Lillian...
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Englewood, NJ house for sale has Rock Band stage in living room
I’m sure I’m one of many in New Jersey constantly searching real estate sites looking for the best deal and praying not to get outbid. It’s almost becoming impossible to find your dream home within your budget and it’s just a headache at this point. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
News 12
Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building
A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new exhibit at The Skyscraper Museum explores how Lower Manhattan has changed since 9/11
How has Downtown changed since the September 11 terror attacks?. A new exhibit at The Skyscraper Museums seeks to answer that question. In the past two decades, the museum found, Lower Manhattan’s residential population has more than doubled as new apartment buildings sprung up and old office buildings transformed into housing.
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
Man falls asleep waiting for Uber; wallet, phone, chain stolen: NYPD
LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers stole a man’s wallet and iPhone, even taking a gold chain from around the man’s neck when he fell asleep while waiting for an Uber, police said Monday. The 23-year-old man was in front of 189 Bowery Street in Lower Manhattan, waiting for an Uber around midnight on […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See photos of the brand-new LIRR concourse at Penn Station
Penn Station so badly needed a complete overhaul that every minor task completed as part of the $22 billion renovation project is cause for celebration. Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the (pretty underwhelming) ceiling at the transportation hub and, just a few days ago, the politician made it a point to invite the press to gaze at a wider, brighter Long Island Rail Road concourse at Penn Station.
abc7ny.com
'Missing': The mystery of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip - the woman who disappeared on 9/11 | Watch Trailer
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The full story of the disappearance of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip has never been covered on television - until now. The basic details of her disappearance - that she was last seen on September 10, 2001 shopping at a department store in lower Manhattan - have been reported.
Comments / 0