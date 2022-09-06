Read full article on original website
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Amazing Photo Slideshow of 1970s and 1980s New York City
In this short video from YouTuber Yesterday Today Tribute, watch this great photo slideshow of 1970s and 1980s vintage photographs captured all around New York City. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
evgrieve.com
The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
Eater
Chinatown Late-Night Favorite Great N.Y. Noodletown Reopens After Months-Long Closure
Fans of Great N.Y. Noodletown can rejoice: After a months-long closure for renovations, the Chinatown stalwart reopened this week. Bowery Boogie reports that the Cantonese favorite now sports an updated interior, but the rock-solid menu of wonton soups, roast duck, and noodles remains (thankfully) unchanged. Great N.Y. Noodletown first opened in 1981, and the addition of “great” came later on. It gained more notoriety in New York after appearing on a 2011 episode of the Layover, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.
architecturaldigest.com
Billie Holiday’s Former Upper West Side Townhouse Is Back on the Market for $14 Million
The New York City townhouse where jazz star Billie Holiday once lived has just hit the market for $13.995 million. Located on the Upper West Side, the property was Holiday’s home until her death in 1959 and where she lived when she released one of her most famous albums, Lady in Satin, in 1958.
Internet Grossed Out by View From Woman's 'Cheap' NYC Apartment
"I wouldn't be able to stand the smell or potential roaches and rodents," one commenter said of the video.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
All drinks cost only $5 at this new coffee shop in the East Village
Everyone’s talking about Blank Street Coffee—but we’d like to turn your attention to Compilation Coffee at 102 St. Mark’s Place in the East Village, between First Avenue and Avenue A. The new destination by Noah Jashinski—a java pro whose resume includes stints at Blue Bottle, Intelligentsia...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
Hypebae
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
fashionista.com
Telfar's Taking Over a Rainbow Store in Brooklyn With Shopping Bags
Amid the brand-studded New York Fashion Week schedule this week, Telfar is doing what it does best: switching things up yet again. The Brooklyn-based label announced on Instagram on Wednesday that it's opening the doors to its very own pop-up location on Sunday, Sept. 11, where customers can shop its highly sought-after Shopping Bag in all of its available colors and sizes. And by all of them, we seriously mean all of them: Telfar is known for releasing the coveted handbags through limited drops and its Bag Security Program, but this marks the first time they'll be sold at a physical retail location.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This new NYC Fire Museum exhibition features family members of 9/11 first responders
A new photography exhibit at the New York City Fire Museum puts family members of 9/11 first responders in front of the camera as a way to illustrate the continuing impact of the attacks. The exhibition, called “One Day in September,” features a series of profound, editorial-style portraits of first...
Beloved Bed-Stuy roller-skating rink ‘Brooklyn Skates’ closes indefinitely
Skaters of all levels groove together at Brooklyn Skates in Bed-Stuy earlier this summer. The skate sessions had been on a hiatus for the month of August and were slated to restart on Wednesday. [ more › ]
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)
Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
chainstoreage.com
First Look: RH opens luxury hotel in New York
Visitors to New York seeking a private and exclusive hospitality stay have a new option courtesy of RH. The luxe home furnishings company, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is opening RH Guesthouse New York. Accessed through a secure private entrance, the property features jsix guest rooms, three guest suites, and RH chairman & CEO Gary Friedman's private residence occupying the entire top floor, which is sometimes available for booking.
therealdeal.com
Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales
Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Let me tell you—these are my five wishes for NYC’s restaurant scene this fall
Musing about the future is fun, at least on Champagne-flute-half-full days. New Year’s Eve is prime time for promise, but autumn’s always the first runner-up. Last fall, NYC’s emerging proliferation of dedicated martini menus was in full view. The speakeasy-style bar boom that eventually followed was coming into focus. And, beyond the five boroughs, cultured meat seemed to usurp zero-ABV cocktails as the perennial simmering zeitgeist, the latter finally settling into entry-level ubiquity.
NBC New York
Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes
Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
Man rescued from atop New York City bridge
NEW YORK, NY – police and First Responders in New York City climb to the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A mini Japanese marketplace is opening in Brooklyn
Soon, you’ll be able to experience the tastes of Japan without ever leaving Brooklyn. When 50 Norman opens in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16, it’ll bring a Japanese multi-retail and dining mini-complex to the neighborhood. Acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka designed the 3,500-square-foot space featuring reclaimed woods from...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Would You Live in a Shipping Container? [A Byte Out of the Big Apple]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Byte Out of the Big Apple.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC’s most anticipated new restaurants opening this fall
The two most exciting times for NYC restaurant and bar devotees come in quick succession each year: Fall previews and best-of season. The first stirs excitement about what’s to come and the second celebrates where we’ve been, with the occasional happy (and frequently serendipitously-timed) transfer from one to the next. And both invite plenty of action.
