Staten Island forecast: Wet weather set to start week before giving way to sunny skies

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rainy weather looming over Staten Island Sunday is expected to continue to start the work week before giving way to more favorable conditions. There is a chance of showers Monday morning before additional rainfall is possible after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Monday’s high temperature will approach 81 degrees.
Coastal flooding expected on Staten Island tonight

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island is expected to experience coastal flooding during this evening’s high tide, according to the National Weather Service. Brief flooding may occur in vulnerable areas along the waterfront and shoreline, the agency said in its coastal flood statement, warning that some roadways could flood under the inundation, which could reach up to six inches.
NYC begins installing new storm sewers in Willowbrook, Westerleigh

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Westerleigh/Willowbrook section of Staten Island is expected to have nearly three dozen new catch basins and storm sewers by October. City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid Island) and the city Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Monday that the installation process had begun for the $1.6 million project, of which Carr provided $1 million, to alleviate flooding.
Looking to rent on Staten Island? You’ll need to earn at least $80k a year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you want to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Staten Island, you’ll probably need to bank a little overtime first: According to a new study from a fair housing group that tracks the rising cost of living in some of the costliest states in the nation, the annual income required for such an expenditure is somewhere in the neighborhood of $95,000. If you’re earning minimum wage, that means you’ll have to work 120 hours a week to afford it.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 12, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Ronald Paul D’Alessio, 69, waswas one of 10 children and they lived together in their family home in Westerleigh. Ronald was blessed to have a wonderful childhood growing up in the simpler times of 1950s suburban Staten Island. He graduated from McKee High School in 1971 and then spent over 45 years as an Operating Engineer for New York City. The most notable part of his career was his time with the Board of Education, a job he enjoyed until retirement, where he not only served our city schools, but took pride in acting as a mentor to advance the careers of countless individuals who worked for and with him. Read the full obit on SILive.
