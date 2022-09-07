Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
How do offshore wind farms affect marine life? Monitoring project continues in New York waters.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As significant financial investments are poured into offshore wind farms, experts are aiming to learn more about how the massive turbines affect marine life in the waters around New York. Empire Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and bp, and the Wildlife Conservation Society announced...
Staten Island forecast: Wet weather set to start week before giving way to sunny skies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rainy weather looming over Staten Island Sunday is expected to continue to start the work week before giving way to more favorable conditions. There is a chance of showers Monday morning before additional rainfall is possible after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Monday’s high temperature will approach 81 degrees.
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 storm, could affect NYC area beaches
NEW YORK - Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, New Jersey and New York beaches could still feel the effects of the system. Swells generated by Earl were...
We’ve waited long enough: City must fix Pier 1 on the North Shore | Our Opinion
It’s a decades-old lament on Staten Island: Why can’t we realize the full potential of our waterfront?. We’re an island, after all. And we know that waterfront areas are big attractions all over the country. Just look along the Mississippi River or the upstate Erie Canal. Every...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coastal flooding expected on Staten Island tonight
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island is expected to experience coastal flooding during this evening’s high tide, according to the National Weather Service. Brief flooding may occur in vulnerable areas along the waterfront and shoreline, the agency said in its coastal flood statement, warning that some roadways could flood under the inundation, which could reach up to six inches.
NYC begins installing new storm sewers in Willowbrook, Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Westerleigh/Willowbrook section of Staten Island is expected to have nearly three dozen new catch basins and storm sewers by October. City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid Island) and the city Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Monday that the installation process had begun for the $1.6 million project, of which Carr provided $1 million, to alleviate flooding.
From the food editor: Five Staten Island eateries to visit this fall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Call it inspiration from evening sweater-weather and the impending fall’s crisp breezes. This time of year truly stokes the appetite. Come along for the tasting journey with stops at five Staten Island places.
On Sept. 10, 1972, Frank Shorter’s Olympic Marathon victory resonated far, wide and also to Staten Island!
Fifty years ago today today, the 1972 Men’s Olympic Marathon took place. American Frank Charles Shorter, “Plodding” along with the leaders at a 5-minute per mile, was not content, feeling the pace was too slow. At mile 9, Shorter surged ahead with a 4:30 mile, then continued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘He is irreplaceable’: After his tragic death, Snug Harbor LL officials praise Anthony Varvaro for his uncanny ability to lead
Dean Pecorale was in his second year as president of Snug Harbor Little League a few years back when he engaged in a conversation with Anthony Varvaro, the former Curtis High School star and MLB pitcher who tragically died in a car crash early Sunday morning in New Jersey. It’s...
Anthony Varvaro, Staten Island baseball star, Port Authority cop and father of 4, killed by wrong-way driver
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local baseball legend who pitched in the Majors before becoming a Port Authority police officer died Sunday morning in a vehicular crash in New Jersey, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Anthony Varvaro, 37, leaves behind a wife, four children and countless members of the Staten...
Newark Airport delays multiple flights after ‘suspicious package’ found on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A ground stop was ordered on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and dozens of flights were delayed out of Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon after police received reports of a suspicious package, according to NBC4 New York. Terminal...
Polio state of emergency declared in New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday, following increased detections of the polio virus in New York. The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City and Nassau, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. Most recently, a sequence analysis of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Services announced for Anthony Varvaro as law enforcement community rallies around his family
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Memorial services have been scheduled for Anthony Varvaro, a Staten Island native and former Major Leaguer turned community stalwart, who was killed in an alleged wrong-way crash Sunday morning as he was driving to a 9/11 memorial post for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
NYC Ferry single-ride fare increases from $2.75 to $4
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Sailing on New York City’s fast ferry system just got more expensive. On Monday, the single-ride fare on the NYC Ferry system increased from $2.75 to $4 in an effort to bolster revenue and offset the system’s high public subsidies. The fare increase, first...
Looking to rent on Staten Island? You’ll need to earn at least $80k a year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you want to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Staten Island, you’ll probably need to bank a little overtime first: According to a new study from a fair housing group that tracks the rising cost of living in some of the costliest states in the nation, the annual income required for such an expenditure is somewhere in the neighborhood of $95,000. If you’re earning minimum wage, that means you’ll have to work 120 hours a week to afford it.
Anthony Varvaro, former MLB pitcher killed en route to work 9/11 post, was a hero to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Five years ago, Staten Island native Anthony Varvaro was the focus of an ESPN interview that highlighted his decision to retire as a Major League pitcher for a career in law enforcement. “I was coming off my second elbow surgery and I didn’t really know...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 12, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Ronald Paul D’Alessio, 69, waswas one of 10 children and they lived together in their family home in Westerleigh. Ronald was blessed to have a wonderful childhood growing up in the simpler times of 1950s suburban Staten Island. He graduated from McKee High School in 1971 and then spent over 45 years as an Operating Engineer for New York City. The most notable part of his career was his time with the Board of Education, a job he enjoyed until retirement, where he not only served our city schools, but took pride in acting as a mentor to advance the careers of countless individuals who worked for and with him. Read the full obit on SILive.
Overturned vehicle sparks large emergency response on Ocean Terrace
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A vehicle overturned on Ocean Terrace in Sunnyside Monday morning, prompting a large emergency response. The incident capped off a wild morning on Staten Island streets, with earlier crashes on Richmond Road in the Mid-Island, and on Targee Street in Clifton. The most recent incident...
DOT turning this North Shore neighborhood into a Vision Zero hellscape (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s just put stop signs, speed bumps and speed cameras everywhere. The city Department of Transportation is reviewing requests from the Van Duzer Civic Association to install “traffic calming measures” to slow down speeders on Occident Avenue in Stapleton. This hilly street...
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1