Guthrie, OK

92.9 NIN

Oklahoma Fan Loses Bet and Has to Have an OSU Field on His Property

Boomer sooner! Not anymore, it's Go Pokes at this household with the finger guns up. Nothing I love more than making fun of an Oklahoma Sooner fan. However, I will give credit to Owen Pickard. He made a bet and it looks like he will be rocking it on his property this season. You see three years ago, Owen made a bet with his friend who is an Oklahoma State fan. Owen said over the next five years their is no way the Oklahoma State Cowboys will beat the Oklahoma Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
CBS Sports

Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Arizona State 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0 Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Arizona State 8-5 The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery

I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
STILLWATER, OK
#Football Team#Football History#American Football#The Blue Jays
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
NORMAN, OK
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
LAWTON, OK
Football
Sports
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
news9.com

Edmond Retiree Brings Life To Quiet Retirement Community

Creekside Village was a quiet retirement village in Edmond where residents went about their day. Then two years ago Dianne moved in, and things have never been the same. Meet Mary Hammon, Ruth Linthicum, and Jan Byford, all in their 80s, and their new younger neighbor Diane Honeycutt, who brought life to the circle of friends.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Wiener Dog Races at Cleveland County Fair

Fox 25's Wayne Stafford talks with Richard Peters, the Vice President of the Cleveland County Fair and Director of the Wiener Dog Races. Wayne also meets Arlo, and his owner Laura Holloway. Arlo has been in the wiener dog races for 5 years and will be competing again this year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

