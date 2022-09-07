Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: Sooners’ 5-star QB commit Jackson Arnold showing his stuff
The top Oklahoma football recruit in what is now a top-10 2023 recruiting class nationally is showing why he is a prized recruit in his final high school season. The recruiting stock for five-star quarterback prospect Jackson Arnold has been on the rise ever since he verbally committed to Brent Venables and the Sooners in January of this year.
Oklahoma Fan Loses Bet and Has to Have an OSU Field on His Property
Boomer sooner! Not anymore, it's Go Pokes at this household with the finger guns up. Nothing I love more than making fun of an Oklahoma Sooner fan. However, I will give credit to Owen Pickard. He made a bet and it looks like he will be rocking it on his property this season. You see three years ago, Owen made a bet with his friend who is an Oklahoma State fan. Owen said over the next five years their is no way the Oklahoma State Cowboys will beat the Oklahoma Sooners.
KOCO
OU fan brings hotel to near Norman campus just in time for football season
NORMAN, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma fan noticed a lack of hotels near campus in Norman, so he decided to change that. After a few years of work, the NOUN Hotel is set to open this season for OU fans and Normanites alike. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell toured...
How To Watch: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
The Sooners welcome Kent State to Norman on Saturday for the their first meeting of all time.
CBS Sports
Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Arizona State 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0 Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Arizona State 8-5 The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.
ocolly.com
Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery
I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
Heard on Hurd returns to Edmond with festivities
Heard on Hurd is coming back to Edmond and bringing with it plenty of festivities.
School employee injured in accident at Norman elementary school
A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.
Blake Shelton stopping in Oklahoma City for 2023 tour
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blake Shelton will stop in Oklahoma City for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in 2023. It was announced Wednesday that Shelton will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, Mar. 17. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will open for Shelton on the tour’s...
KOCO
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
KFOR
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
“She cried over this”: Enid family struggles to get home internet access for school work
A digital divide is causing problems for one Enid family, who said their middle schooler got detention because she didn’t have home internet to finish her work.
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
Edmond police, fire to take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K
Officers and firefighters in Edmond are teaming up for a good cause and to remember those killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
okcfox.com
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
news9.com
Edmond Retiree Brings Life To Quiet Retirement Community
Creekside Village was a quiet retirement village in Edmond where residents went about their day. Then two years ago Dianne moved in, and things have never been the same. Meet Mary Hammon, Ruth Linthicum, and Jan Byford, all in their 80s, and their new younger neighbor Diane Honeycutt, who brought life to the circle of friends.
okcfox.com
Wiener Dog Races at Cleveland County Fair
Fox 25's Wayne Stafford talks with Richard Peters, the Vice President of the Cleveland County Fair and Director of the Wiener Dog Races. Wayne also meets Arlo, and his owner Laura Holloway. Arlo has been in the wiener dog races for 5 years and will be competing again this year.
poncacitynow.com
History and Haunts at the Overholser Mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion during the month of October for History and Haunts at the Overholser! These evening tours at the historic home will take place on Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22, as well as Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
