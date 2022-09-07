The Lake Forest Invitational will kick off the Delaware high school cross country season this Saturday, Sept. 10, at Killens Pond in Felton. The runners take off 10 a.m., with races every 30 minutes, from varsity to JV to third team to the eighth grade & under open race. Cape will be led by favorite Ryan Baker, who went under 9:20 in the 3,200 meters last spring, which is flat-out cruising! Liam O’Donnell and Joey DeGregory will give the Vikings a nice 1-2-3 punch up front with the leaders. Katie Kuhlman will lead the Cape girls into the season as she heads into her senior year.

