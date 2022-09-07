Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Elma Maestas (October 10, 1924 – September 8, 2022)
Elma Maestas, 97, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 71 years and former resident of New Mexico. She was born October 10, 1924 in Llano, New Mexico; the daughter of Matias...
sweetwaternow.com
Volunteers Make Improvements to Trail at FMC Park, Scotts Bottom
GREEN RIVER — Several volunteers from a local service group spent hours Saturday improving a trail at the FMC park and the Scotts Bottom area. The volunteer group was local youth from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. About 80 volunteers showed up to help along with adult supervisors. Greenbelt Task Force members Tom Wilson and Bill Lewis were instrumental in the project.
sweetwaternow.com
Six Finalists Advance to Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad’s Pitch Night
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad (SCIL) participants attended two Bootcamps in August where accounting and banking topics were presented. SCIL is a competition for local entrepreneurs. SCIL participants receive valuable mentorship from IMPACT 307 and local professionals. SCIL is run by IMPACT Sweetwater, a collaboration between University of Wyoming’s IMPACT 307 and Western Wyoming Community College, which is made possible by the EDA CARES grant. SCIL’s program is sponsored by Wyoming Business Council, Governor Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership, Rock Springs Main Street URA, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber, and the Green River Main Street URA.
sweetwaternow.com
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
Richard Kriest (April 26, 1934 – September 6, 2022)
Richard Kriest, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, for the past 54 years and former resident of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. He was born April 26, 1934 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; Stephen Kriest and Ruth Wagner Kriest. Mr....
sweetwaternow.com
URA Volunteers of the Month for August Named
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce the groups that participated in a recent community project as their Volunteers of the Month for August. These groups include Bayer Crop Science, Redi Services, and the Youth of the Rock Springs and Pilot Butte Wards.
sweetwaternow.com
Horse Racing Docuseries Films at Sweetwater Downs
ROCK SPRINGS — A docuseries currently being filmed at Sweetwater Downs will provide an insightful, close-up, unfiltered portal into a sub-culture of American sport and the human spirit. Long-time track announcer at Sweetwater Downs in Rock Springs, A.P. Harreld, who is an executive producer of the series, says the...
sweetwaternow.com
James Kaste Appointed as Third District Court Judge
CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed James Kaste to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. Kaste’s appointment fills a new vacancy created by the addition of a fourth District Court Judge, which was authorized and funded by the 2022 legislature and signed into law by Governor Gordon in March.
RELATED PEOPLE
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10078,...
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Man Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Crash Sunday
ROCK SPRINGS — A 38-year-old Rock Springs man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into a power pole, a fence, and then a shed causing significant damage to the property. The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) released a statement that at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, September 11, officers responded to...
sweetwaternow.com
Western’s Board of Trustees Discuss Gun Ban
ROCK SPRINGS — Current and prospective insurers for Western Wyoming Community College are becoming nervous over the fact, in light of recent school shootings, that there is no clearly spelled-out firearms ban on the Western campus. A proposal for a campus-wide firearms ban was a prime subject of debate...
sweetwaternow.com
Input Sought on Vermillion Basin Oil and Gas Project
ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is launching a 30-day public scoping period prior to preparing an environmental assessment regarding a Plan of Development for the Vermillion Basin Infill Project. Details of the proposed infill project include adding approximately 150 wells to various...
Comments / 0