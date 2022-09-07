ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Innovation Launchpad (SCIL) participants attended two Bootcamps in August where accounting and banking topics were presented. SCIL is a competition for local entrepreneurs. SCIL participants receive valuable mentorship from IMPACT 307 and local professionals. SCIL is run by IMPACT Sweetwater, a collaboration between University of Wyoming’s IMPACT 307 and Western Wyoming Community College, which is made possible by the EDA CARES grant. SCIL’s program is sponsored by Wyoming Business Council, Governor Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership, Rock Springs Main Street URA, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber, and the Green River Main Street URA.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO