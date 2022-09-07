Read full article on original website
Cancer Made Me Feel Invisible as I Was the Sickest Girl in Every Room
When going through treatment for advanced-stage lung cancer, people would often talk to me like I was a child, or ignore me altogether and speak to my husband. I was her: the sickest girl in every room. My cancer was a stupefyingly aggressive form of lung cancer. I’m certain that’s...
Finding the Courage to Look at Family Cancer History
As National Previvor Day approaches, I’m getting back on my soapbox to discuss genetic testing and family histories of cancer. After all, these discussions could save lives. I’m going to climb on top of my Hereditary Cancer Prevention Soapbox again to express some anger and frustration with the hope it will make a difference. With National Hereditary Cancer Week and National Previvor Day coming up at the end of the month, I thought it was the perfect time.
