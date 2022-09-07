As National Previvor Day approaches, I’m getting back on my soapbox to discuss genetic testing and family histories of cancer. After all, these discussions could save lives. I’m going to climb on top of my Hereditary Cancer Prevention Soapbox again to express some anger and frustration with the hope it will make a difference. With National Hereditary Cancer Week and National Previvor Day coming up at the end of the month, I thought it was the perfect time.

