FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since AppointmentThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston Resident Dismissed From MeetingThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Charleston's River Park FeesThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
WTVCFOX
Shooting near Erlanger Express Care sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shooting on Gunbarrel Road near Erlanger Express Care sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. Police say they were notified by a local hospital of a male victim who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. When they...
WTVCFOX
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
Deputies searching for “tiara bandit” and accomplice who they say burglarized storage unit
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a man caught on surveillance video wearing a tiara who they say burglarized a storage unit. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for the public’s help to identify...
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
Crossville Police Department warns of kidnapping scam
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A new scam has been reported in Crossville. The Crossville Police Department shared on their Facebook page that some residents have been receiving calls that members of their family, especially children, have been kidnapped, and money is being demanded. The post stated that some residents reported...
WDEF
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
WTVCFOX
Suspect shot by officer in Cherokee County, NC; State department now investigating
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC — The Cherokee County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Officials say they received a call about a person discharging a firearm Saturday night in the Hiawassee Dam Community of Cherokee County. When officers arrived, a suspect was shot by an officer. The suspect...
WTVCFOX
Catoosa County man admits to molesting child, sentenced to prison
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A 42-year-old Catoosa County man has pleaded guilty to child molestation and other charges and is now headed to prison. That's according to a release from Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. On August 9th, a judge sentenced Jeffrey Lee Zelko to 15...
WTVCFOX
Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
wvlt.tv
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
WTVCFOX
THP: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Marion County Saturday night
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Marion County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 24 in Jasper, Tennessee. Officials say a 2015 Audi Q5 was traveling eastbound on I-24 in the right lane.
WDEF
CPD deals with a cluster of four shootings in six days within 3.5 miles of each other
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four shootings over the past six days in one particular area is what the Chattanooga Police Department is dealing with. All of the sites where the shootings occurred are within three-and-a-half miles of each other. Last Saturday, there were two: one was in the 100 block...
WDEF
Single-car crash in Chattanooga causes the death of 36-year-old woman
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says a single car crash this morning caused the death of a 36-year-old woman. Public Information Officer Sydney Hamon tells News 12 it happened in the 5300 block of Fairview Road around 7 a.m. Emergency services workers arrived on scene and pronounced...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
WDEF
One victim died in East Chattanooga double shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police say one of the victims died in a double shooting Thursday night. It happened just before 9 PM on Rubio Street near Wilcox Boulevard in East Chattanooga. When police arrived, they learned of another victim about a block away. The victims were a 19 year...
WTVCFOX
Vehicle fire reported on Highway 127 in Dunlap Friday night
Dunlap, Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Friday night. Officials say it happened off Highway 127 just south of AutoZone. When crews arrived, they saw a small car parked beside the road with several other vehicles. Officials say the fire did substantial damage to the...
WTVCFOX
Moped rider seriously injured after Thursday crash in Cleveland
The Cleveland Police Department says a crash involving a vehicle and a moped left a woman seriously injured. It happened on Keith Street at Northwood Drive around 5:07 a.m. Police say the moped rider was flown to Erlanger. Her status is unknown right now, according to Cleveland Police. CPD says...
WDEF
Two teens shot Wednesday evening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge
Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
WTVCFOX
First responders in Chattanooga honor the victims of 9/11 Sunday
Hundreds of first responders and friends are gathered at AT&T Field to climb 110 floors of stairs to honor those who were lost on 9/11. This was the 9th annual event. “First responder community is a tight community as well know. It’s our way of remembering those brothers and sisters that we lost of 9/11" says Coffman.
