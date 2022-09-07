ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs4local.com

Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPPD: 32-year-old man killed on I-10 East Saturday evening

EL PASO. Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was killed on I-10 East and the Loop 375 on ramp North on Saturday evening, El Paso Police said. Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center were called out at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle in the roadway, investigators said.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CAP investigating possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are responding to what they call a possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375. Right now, police have I-10 east closed in all directions at Zaragoza. People traveling in this area are asked to seek a different route at this time.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPFD honors the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department commemorated the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The department hosted a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 18 in the Lower Valley. The Fire Department says 2,977 lost their lives that day. It says 343 firefighters and 72 law...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man killed in crash along I-10 near Airway identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 29-year-old man was identified as the driver killed in two-vehicle crash over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, El Paso police investigators determined Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was speeding in a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 10 west. Police stated Gallegos sped past...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. The El Paso Fire Department responded...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrants spend another night on the streets, shelters over capacity

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants will spend another night sleeping on El Paso streets. Processing centers and shelters are at full capacity. Migrants have been released by Border Patrol due to many showing up from countries that cannot be expelled under Title 42. Some migrants CBS4 spoke with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans, first responders take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans and first responders climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center on Saturday in honor of the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Borderland 100 Club...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

"The Claw Mall" at Anthony Middle School teaches life skills

The town of Anthony, Texas has come together to help one another. The Claw Mall is a student-organized community closet at Anthony Middle School. Students and staff have been collecting gently used clothes since spring break. The students have the opportunity to work at the Claw Mall, while there they...
ANTHONY, TX
cbs4local.com

124 Foster School of Medicine students receive first white coats

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso awarded the class of 2026 their white coats on Saturday. A total of 124 students celebrated the beginning of their medical school journey with the white coat ceremony at the Starlight Event Center.
EL PASO, TX

