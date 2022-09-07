Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
FBI searching for man accused of armed robbery at Las Cruces Lowe's store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for a man who police said was involved in an armed robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit in Las Cruces on July 27. The robbery took place at Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 3200...
El Paso police arrest man accused of assaulting officer, attempting to steal from Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer at Walmart located at 4530 Woodrow Bean in the northeast on Friday. Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, was stopped by the officer at the front of Walmart after he didn't pay for items, police said.
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
El Paso police identify 3 men arrested during SWAT situation in Upper Valley
El Paso police have identified three men that were arrested during a SWAT situation on Sixta Drive in the Upper Valley on Friday. Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez who they say ran out of his house and hit a 56-year-old man's truck with a machete. The man, who police said...
Police, Texas DPS search semi-truck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A several police units were stopped in a parking lot off Gateway East and Copia on Sunday night, near Estrella Street. Our news crew spotted police opening and searching the trailer of a semitruck. A trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety was among...
EPPD: 32-year-old man killed on I-10 East Saturday evening
EL PASO. Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was killed on I-10 East and the Loop 375 on ramp North on Saturday evening, El Paso Police said. Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center were called out at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle in the roadway, investigators said.
CAP investigating possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police are responding to what they call a possible homicide on I-10 east and Loop 375. Right now, police have I-10 east closed in all directions at Zaragoza. People traveling in this area are asked to seek a different route at this time.
Opening statements begin in second murder trial of man accused of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The retrial of the Las Cruces man charged with the murder of a 79-year-old businessman started on Monday. The state and the defense attorneys delivered their opening statements. Lonnie Gallegos was tried earlier this year for the murder of Oscar Amezquita, who was shot...
EPFD honors the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department commemorated the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The department hosted a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Station 18 in the Lower Valley. The Fire Department says 2,977 lost their lives that day. It says 343 firefighters and 72 law...
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
Man killed in crash along I-10 near Airway identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 29-year-old man was identified as the driver killed in two-vehicle crash over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, El Paso police investigators determined Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was speeding in a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 10 west. Police stated Gallegos sped past...
Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. The El Paso Fire Department responded...
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
Migrants spend another night on the streets, shelters over capacity
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants will spend another night sleeping on El Paso streets. Processing centers and shelters are at full capacity. Migrants have been released by Border Patrol due to many showing up from countries that cannot be expelled under Title 42. Some migrants CBS4 spoke with...
City of El Paso to share initial findings of study for Downtown Arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will be holding a community meeting to provide an update about the initial findings of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. The meeting will be held at the Alley behind Fire Station 11...
3-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Gateway North near Stan Roberts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving three vehicles. The crash happened on Gateway North at Stan Roberts. All Gateway North traffic lanes are shut down near the area of the crash, according to police. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m., according to...
El Pasoans, first responders take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans and first responders climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center on Saturday in honor of the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Borderland 100 Club...
"The Claw Mall" at Anthony Middle School teaches life skills
The town of Anthony, Texas has come together to help one another. The Claw Mall is a student-organized community closet at Anthony Middle School. Students and staff have been collecting gently used clothes since spring break. The students have the opportunity to work at the Claw Mall, while there they...
Anthony, Texas Town Council issue vote of 'no confidence' following arrest of Mayor Romero
ANTHONY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Anthony, Texas Town Council on Friday issued a 5-0 vote of "no confidence" about Mayor Benjamin Romero's ability to lead after he was accused of committing family violence. Mayor Romero attended the first portion of the special town hall Friday night. One person spoke...
124 Foster School of Medicine students receive first white coats
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso awarded the class of 2026 their white coats on Saturday. A total of 124 students celebrated the beginning of their medical school journey with the white coat ceremony at the Starlight Event Center.
