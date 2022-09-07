ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea pushing to have Graham Potter in charge before the weekend

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHXlW_0hlixZ8N00

Chelsea hope to have Graham Potter installed as manager in time to take charge of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham, the PA news agency understands.

The new Chelsea owners are thought to be confident of selling their long-term Stamford Bridge vision to the highly-rated Seagulls boss.

The Blues were expected to meet Potter for talks over the vacant manager’s job on Wednesday afternoon, having sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier in the day.

Brighton were understood to have given Chelsea permission to hold talks with Potter, with the 47-year-old thought to be keen on the switch.

Blues bosses Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are thought to be looking for a manager who will stay at Stamford Bridge for the long-run.

Potter has a hefty compensation clause in his Brighton deal, but Chelsea’s owners are understood to be relaxed about meeting the buyout fee.

Chelsea sacked charismatic manager Tuchel on Wednesday morning, just hours after the Blues’ chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkqbP_0hlixZ8N00
Graham Potter, pictured, has moved closer to being installed as the new Chelsea manager (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The club’s owners were understood to have already made the decision to unseat Tuchel ahead of that loss in Croatia.

Boehly and Eghbali have been at the Stamford Bridge helm for 100 days since their £4.25billion purchase from Roman Abramovich.

The ambitious US owners are understood to have felt they could not wait any longer to take action, fearing the Blues losing further ground on Premier League champions Manchester City.

Chelsea’s board are thought to have analysed Tuchel’s 100 games as Blues boss, identifying a worrying trend of 24 goals conceded in the first 50 matches and 53 in the second half-century.

Boehly and Eghbali will approach and interview a small number of candidates, with Brighton’s Potter chief among a tight group of names.

Former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Real Madrid chief Zinedine Zidane are also thought to be in consideration.

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss in January 2021 and steered the club to their second Champions League triumph just four months later, with a stunning 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.

The Blues’ poise and threat dwindled slowly at the tail-end of last season though, with £98million signing Romelu Lukaku disappointing and eventually heading back to Inter Milan on loan for this term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPjJV_0hlixZ8N00
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, lifting the Champions League trophy after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 in Porto in May 2021 (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Tuchel guided Chelsea through the murky waters of UK Government sanctions amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The 49-year-old kept Chelsea’s show on the road while Abramovich conducted a quickfire sale, with Los Angeles Dodgers part owner Boehly eventually winning a very public race.

Chelsea’s new owners were understood to have been desperate for Tuchel’s tenure to continue as a success, but a nucleus of growing problems left them feeling the only option was to make a change.

Boehly and Behdad are thought to have felt Tuchel had lost his way tactically, struggling to get the best out of players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YY3F_0hlixZ8N00
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has been sacked by Chelsea after 100 matches in charge of the Blues (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

New chairman Boehly has acted as interim sporting director since taking the Chelsea helm, and Tuchel had huge influence on the Blues’ summer transfer policy.

The Blues spent a record £273m in overhauling the squad, but more work is expected to follow in January.

Chelsea have since slipped to three defeats in seven matches at the start of the new campaign, with Tuchel’s tactics changeable and his demeanour increasingly tetchy.

Tuchel’s relationship with Chelsea’s players was understood to have become increasingly strained, while communication with the Blues’ new owners had proved troublesome across another turbulent summer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chelsea and Man Utd games postponed as Premier League returns this weekend

Premier League football will return this weekend following the death of the Queen, but two high-profile fixtures have been postponed after police consultation. Whereas other sports continued in the aftermath of the news from Buckingham Palace, football halted as a show of respect and, while it will largely return to normal in the coming days, Chelsea v Liverpool and Manchester United v Leeds have been called off.
UEFA
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer

Cristiano Ronaldo could be weighing up a move to Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Mirror. Citing The Athletic, the paper says the 37-year-old is reconsidering an offer that he previously turned down from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia. The deal was worth an incredible £211m-a-year. The Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash

Millwall winger Tyler Burey is battling to be fit for the visit of QPR. Burey was a doubt for Saturday’s postponed trip to Sunderland due to a knee injury. The Lions are still without Ryan Leonard, who has a hamstring injury. Mason Bennett (hamstring) and Shaun Hutchinson (groin) are...
SOCCER
newschain

On this day in 2016: A big European night for Leicester

Leicester won their first ever Champions League game 3-0 against Club Brugge on this day in 2016. Marc Albrighton netted the Foxes’ first goal in the competition, and their first in Europe since 2000, before Riyad Mahrez crashed in a brilliant free-kick. Mahrez made it 3-0 with a second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
newschain

Everton sign former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on short-term contract

Everton have announced the signing of former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term contract. The Toffees have brought in the 37-year-old to boost their goalkeeping department following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan. Jakupovic, who won his sole Switzerland cap in 2008, was a free agent after leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Seagulls#Dinamo Zagreb
newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents. Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
U.K.
newschain

Duke of Edinburgh rejected Prince Consort offer

Camilla is known so far as Queen Consort, but the Duke of Edinburgh rejected the offer of becoming Prince Consort in the early years of Elizabeth II’s reign. Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died in April 2021, after being married to the Queen for more than 73 years.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Queen’s funeral date, day off school and other London Bridge plans confirmed

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19 at 11am, the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk has announced. Schools will close on the day of the funeral – giving thousands of youngsters the chance to watch the televised service and pay their respects, Government sources revealed.
U.K.
newschain

Scene of quiet dignity at Balmoral as Queen’s coffin lies at rest in Ballroom

The late Queen currently lies in an oak coffin in a “scene of quiet dignity” in the Ballroom of Balmoral Castle. Draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it has remained at rest to allow loyal Balmoral estate workers, who devoted years of service to the monarch, to pay their last respects.
U.K.
newschain

Ukraine ‘breaks through front line in east and nears key town’

Western defence officials and analysts have said they believe Ukraine has punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines. The British Ministry of Defence (MoD), in an online briefing, said it...
POLITICS
newschain

Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has been recalled to the Scotland squad for the Nations League matches against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland. The 28-year-old, capped 22 times, controversially withdrew from the squad for the vital Group F double-header against Moldova and Denmark last November but was subsequently pictured on his club’s training ground.
WORLD
newschain

Which sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen?

Sport’s governing bodies continue to review their fixture schedules following the announcement that The Queen’s funeral will take place on September 19. Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by Her Majesty’s death. Football. Premier League football will resume next...
UEFA
newschain

Tammy Abraham scores winner as in-form Roma claim victory at Empoli

Tammy Abraham scored the winner as Roma continued their fine start to the Serie A campaign with victory at 10-man Empoli. The England striker tucked away a smart finish to secure a 2-1 win to take Jose Mourinho’s side to within a point of the summit. Paulo Dybala hit...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy