Professor sues Tennessee state rep over Facebook block
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University has filed a federal lawsuit against a state representative who blocked him on Facebook, court records show. The block came shortly after the professor called the lawmaker out for getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Dean Fox...
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern
ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
Crash in Walker County causes chain reaction involving 4 cars, GSP says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A driver failed to stop at a red light in Walker County, causing a chain reaction crash involving 4 cars Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. The driver was traveling northbound on Highway 27 when they failed to stop at the light and crashed into another vehicle that was turning onto the highway from Kay Conley Road.
FBI: Missing teen from Atlanta airport found safe after walking into a police department
ATLANTA, Ga. — UPDATE: (September 11th @ 5:23 p.m.) According to the FBI, 17-year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Officials say Emma walked into a local police department late this afternoon. She has been reunited with her father. FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media...
Elite veterans, everyday Tennesseans saving lives in countries torn by war, disaster
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A group of elite former servicemen and women have teamed up with Tennesseans from all walks of life to provide rescue missions in countries torn by war or other disasters. Aerial Recovery is in currently in Pakistan helping disaster victims after returning from Ukraine where...
First responders in Chattanooga honor the victims of 9/11 Sunday
Hundreds of first responders and friends are gathered at AT&T Field to climb 110 floors of stairs to honor those who were lost on 9/11. This was the 9th annual event. “First responder community is a tight community as well know. It’s our way of remembering those brothers and sisters that we lost of 9/11" says Coffman.
Water service returns for Summerville residents, but boil advisory in effect
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — It's good news and bad news for residents in Summerville, Georgia. Summerville residents went without clean running water for almost a week due to that massive flood last weekend. Here is a 'before' photo of the water while it was contaminated from the flood. Water service...
THP: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Marion County Saturday night
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Marion County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 24 in Jasper, Tennessee. Officials say a 2015 Audi Q5 was traveling eastbound on I-24 in the right lane.
Water woes: Trion homeowners say city inaction on ditch has made flooding worse
TRION, Ga. — Neighbors in one Trion, Georgia community say they've been dealing with flood damages for more than 10 years. The problem, they tell NewsChannel 9, is that rainwater has been overflowing from a ditch that was approved to be covered by the city. The ditch that was...
Suspect shot by officer in Cherokee County, NC; State department now investigating
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC — The Cherokee County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Officials say they received a call about a person discharging a firearm Saturday night in the Hiawassee Dam Community of Cherokee County. When officers arrived, a suspect was shot by an officer. The suspect...
Catoosa County man admits to molesting child, sentenced to prison
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A 42-year-old Catoosa County man has pleaded guilty to child molestation and other charges and is now headed to prison. That's according to a release from Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. On August 9th, a judge sentenced Jeffrey Lee Zelko to 15...
Tennessee's most wanted: Gatlinburg police search for homicide suspect
Rosmel Danilo Rubi has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted List. The 22-year-old is wanted by the Gatlinburg Police Department and TBI for criminal homicide. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Rubi should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward...
Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
Vehicle fire reported on Highway 127 in Dunlap Friday night
Dunlap, Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Friday night. Officials say it happened off Highway 127 just south of AutoZone. When crews arrived, they saw a small car parked beside the road with several other vehicles. Officials say the fire did substantial damage to the...
'I'm not too worried' Moon River Festival attendees excited for the crowd despite Covid-19
The rainy day didn't stop thousands of people from attending this years Moon River Music Festival today. And when I was there, there was not a mask in sight. Attendees tell me they are not as concerned when it comes to COVID-19 as they were in the past. Since the...
