Hundreds of first responders and friends are gathered at AT&T Field to climb 110 floors of stairs to honor those who were lost on 9/11. This was the 9th annual event. “First responder community is a tight community as well know. It’s our way of remembering those brothers and sisters that we lost of 9/11" says Coffman.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO