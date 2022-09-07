ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

Related
WTVCFOX

Professor sues Tennessee state rep over Facebook block

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University has filed a federal lawsuit against a state representative who blocked him on Facebook, court records show. The block came shortly after the professor called the lawmaker out for getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Dean Fox...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL
WTVCFOX

Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern

ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
ROME, GA
WTVCFOX

Crash in Walker County causes chain reaction involving 4 cars, GSP says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A driver failed to stop at a red light in Walker County, causing a chain reaction crash involving 4 cars Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. The driver was traveling northbound on Highway 27 when they failed to stop at the light and crashed into another vehicle that was turning onto the highway from Kay Conley Road.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whitfield County, GA
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Pickens County, GA
Government
Murray County, GA
Health
Gilmer County, GA
Government
Whitfield County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
Whitfield County, GA
Government
County
Pickens County, GA
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
Murray County, GA
Government
County
Gilmer County, GA
County
Murray County, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WTVCFOX

First responders in Chattanooga honor the victims of 9/11 Sunday

Hundreds of first responders and friends are gathered at AT&T Field to climb 110 floors of stairs to honor those who were lost on 9/11. This was the 9th annual event. “First responder community is a tight community as well know. It’s our way of remembering those brothers and sisters that we lost of 9/11" says Coffman.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster
WTVCFOX

Catoosa County man admits to molesting child, sentenced to prison

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A 42-year-old Catoosa County man has pleaded guilty to child molestation and other charges and is now headed to prison. That's according to a release from Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. On August 9th, a judge sentenced Jeffrey Lee Zelko to 15...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTVCFOX

Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Vehicle fire reported on Highway 127 in Dunlap Friday night

Dunlap, Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Friday night. Officials say it happened off Highway 127 just south of AutoZone. When crews arrived, they saw a small car parked beside the road with several other vehicles. Officials say the fire did substantial damage to the...
DUNLAP, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy