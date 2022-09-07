Read full article on original website
Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
"Big uptick" Mountain doctors urge people to get flu shots, COVID boosters ahead of season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Doctors predict the upcoming flu season could be a tough one in the United States. This is mostly due to to the fact that nations in the Southern Hemisphere just finished up flu season, and most saw higher-than-average peaks in cases. The flu could make...
Marion man faces drug, breaking and entering charges
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion man has been charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and possession of methamphetamine. Tony Wesley Lewis II, 31, was arrested Aug. 16 when McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a breaking or entering call at a Marion residence found him hiding in the basement. Deputies said Lewis was in possession of methamphetamine at the time.
Local gas prices follow national trend, continue to drop
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
$10 million in economic incentives approved for 2 Henderson County projects
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners have approved more than $10 million in economic incentives to try and land hundreds of jobs from two companies. Right now, the companies are only being referred to as Project Chicago and Project Delta. Project Chicago involves the expansion of an existing...
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
Haywood Co. Sheriff, retiring in December, honored by Clyde Volunteer Fire Dept.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the 9/11 memorial service at Clyde Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 11, the fire department honored Haywood County Sheriff, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Prior to his role as sheriff, Christopher served as a state trooper for 30 years.
"Huge leap" Grant funding to address internet needs of unserved, underserved communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Frontier Communications was awarded $3.3 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant funding to expand internet service in Buncombe County. “Everybody who lives past us, up the valley, has internet service that is about as good as your old dial-up...
Homeless man accused of stalking women in Montford neighborhood released from jail
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman's internet post about a man stalking her led to more than 70 posts from other women sharing similar experiences involving the same man. The posts also sparked a call to action. On Monday, News 13 confirmed 31-year-old Bruce Haddock, who is homeless,...
2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
Fire breaks out after motorcycle and car collide; Hendersonville Road temporarily closes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A motor vehicle crash prompted a temporary closure of one Asheville highway on Sunday, with injuries reported. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), both directions of US-25 (Hendersonville Road) were closed down near Interstate 40 in Asheville around noon on Sept. 11 due to a crash.
Asheville-based craft soft drink maker Devil's Foot expands
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s farm-to-can craft beverage maker Devil's Foot Beverage Co. unveiled a much larger production facility on Sweeten Creek Road. The 14,400 square-foot facility will allow Devil’s Foot to triple its production to more than 7,000 cans a day and expand its lineup of farm-to-can craft sodas.
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
Retired FDNY chiefs, Haywood Co. community pause to reflect, remember lives lost on 9/11
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County community members came together for a memorial service to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022, about 100 community members attended the 11th annual 9/11 memorial service held by the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department. “I think we all...
Public welcome to International Day of Peace event Sept. 21 in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An International Day of Peace event will be held in downtown Asheville on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, to mark the 41st anniversary since the United Nations' establishment of the day. The U.N. established the day in 1982 as "a day devoted to strengthening the ideals...
Mitchell County road reopens after hazmat spill, overnight cleanup
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Mitchell County road reopened Thursday morning, Sept. 8, after a hazmat spill Wednesday forced its closure for crews to clean up the road and surrounding area. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson said crews received a call at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday...
Highway 321 to shut down between Caldwell and Catawba counties next three weekends
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to shut down the Highway 321 southbound bridge between Caldwell and Catawba counties. Each day tens of thousands of drivers cross that bridge, but the NCDOT says it will reroute southbound traffic onto the...
Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the Safe […]
