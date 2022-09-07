WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO