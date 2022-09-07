ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Marion man faces drug, breaking and entering charges

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion man has been charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and possession of methamphetamine. Tony Wesley Lewis II, 31, was arrested Aug. 16 when McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a breaking or entering call at a Marion residence found him hiding in the basement. Deputies said Lewis was in possession of methamphetamine at the time.
MARION, NC
my40.tv

Local gas prices follow national trend, continue to drop

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buncombe County, NC
Health
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Government
my40.tv

Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid
WSPA 7News

2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
my40.tv

Asheville-based craft soft drink maker Devil's Foot expands

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s farm-to-can craft beverage maker Devil's Foot Beverage Co. unveiled a much larger production facility on Sweeten Creek Road. The 14,400 square-foot facility will allow Devil’s Foot to triple its production to more than 7,000 cans a day and expand its lineup of farm-to-can craft sodas.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy