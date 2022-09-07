ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

nbcboston.com

Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction

A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say

A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Fatal Crash in Boxboro Under Investigation

State police are investigating the death of a man in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro, Massachusetts Friday afternoon. According to police, a car driven by 60-year-old Steven Michaud, of Tewksbury, veered off the road on the northbound side of 495 and into trees in the median. Authorities...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say

A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say. A Jeremiah E. Burke High School student at was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive, Boston Public Schools said. His suspected attacker fled the scene, police said....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Multiple People Hurt After Vehicle Hits Pole in Holliston

Several people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday night in Holliston, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to Highland Street near Summit Pointe, where multiple patients had to be taken to a hospital in Worcester, according to the Holliston Fire Department. Two MedFlights were called in.
HOLLISTON, MA
universalhub.com

Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury

Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Abandoned Train Car Catches Fire in Somerville

An abandoned rail car caught fire in the Somerville area on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 70 Rear 3rd Ave., according to authorities. According to Somerville FD Local 76, engines from Cambridge and Boston assisted in taking down the fire. No injuries were...
SOMERVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Students Arrested for Bringing Knives to Fitchburg High School

Two students were arrested for bringing knives to Fitchburg High School on Monday morning. Fitchburg police said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. from staff at the school saying that a threat might have been made to the school. The threat reportedly involved the possibility that a weapon had been brought to the school by a 17-year-old male student.
FITCHBURG, MA
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Following Separate Shootings

Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month. The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.
HOLYOKE, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit. A state...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning. Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day

Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Traffic Delays, Detours Expected Monday as Biden Visits Boston

Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for traffic impacts Monday, as President Biden visits Boston to discuss fighting cancer and bolstering infrastructure. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at Logan Airport at around 12:45 p.m., and is set to give his "moonshot" cancer announcement at 4 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Wilmington Lifts Boil Water Order Following E. Coli Detection

The town of Wilmington, Massachusetts has lifted its order for residents to boil water after E. coli was detected at a tank earlier this week. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) lifted the order, effective Saturday morning. E. coli was first detected in the Hillside Storage Tank on Tuesday,...
WILMINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

