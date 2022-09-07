Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
One Day Only: 75+ Local Vendors at Boston Food FestivalDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction
A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
nbcboston.com
Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say
A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
nbcboston.com
Fatal Crash in Boxboro Under Investigation
State police are investigating the death of a man in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro, Massachusetts Friday afternoon. According to police, a car driven by 60-year-old Steven Michaud, of Tewksbury, veered off the road on the northbound side of 495 and into trees in the median. Authorities...
nbcboston.com
Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say
A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say. A Jeremiah E. Burke High School student at was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive, Boston Public Schools said. His suspected attacker fled the scene, police said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Multiple People Hurt After Vehicle Hits Pole in Holliston
Several people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday night in Holliston, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to Highland Street near Summit Pointe, where multiple patients had to be taken to a hospital in Worcester, according to the Holliston Fire Department. Two MedFlights were called in.
nbcboston.com
Boston College Kids: ‘See Something, Say Something,' Police Commissioner Says
With college students return to Boston at the start of the fall season and the city's nightlife heats up, the city's new police commissioner sent out a message Monday warning them about reports of "roofie" incidents and urging them to use rideshares safely. Commissioner Michael Cox said that the Boston...
universalhub.com
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury
Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
nbcboston.com
Abandoned Train Car Catches Fire in Somerville
An abandoned rail car caught fire in the Somerville area on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 70 Rear 3rd Ave., according to authorities. According to Somerville FD Local 76, engines from Cambridge and Boston assisted in taking down the fire. No injuries were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Students Arrested for Bringing Knives to Fitchburg High School
Two students were arrested for bringing knives to Fitchburg High School on Monday morning. Fitchburg police said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. from staff at the school saying that a threat might have been made to the school. The threat reportedly involved the possibility that a weapon had been brought to the school by a 17-year-old male student.
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Following Separate Shootings
Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month. The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit. A state...
Man hospitalized in Marlborough shortly before crews discover ‘hazardous materials’
UPDATE: The residents of the apartment complex have been let back inside the building. After arriving at the scene of a medical emergency in Marlborough Tuesday evening, first responders transported a man in his 30′s to the hospital and labeled the area a hazmat situation that has yet to be cleared at the time of writing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
WCVB
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
whdh.com
Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning. Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and...
nbcboston.com
Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day
Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
nbcboston.com
Traffic Delays, Detours Expected Monday as Biden Visits Boston
Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for traffic impacts Monday, as President Biden visits Boston to discuss fighting cancer and bolstering infrastructure. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at Logan Airport at around 12:45 p.m., and is set to give his "moonshot" cancer announcement at 4 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.
nbcboston.com
Wilmington Lifts Boil Water Order Following E. Coli Detection
The town of Wilmington, Massachusetts has lifted its order for residents to boil water after E. coli was detected at a tank earlier this week. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) lifted the order, effective Saturday morning. E. coli was first detected in the Hillside Storage Tank on Tuesday,...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
Comments / 0