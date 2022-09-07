Armed robbery reported near college, suspects apprehended

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fairmont State University Campus Police Department has reported an armed robbery which took place early Wednesday morning near the Fairmont State campus.

A statement, released later that morning Wednesday, disclosed details of the event, which occurred at approximately 5:29am.

Though the robbery occurred near the college, it did, in fact, take place off the premises of the campus itself.

Two suspects were revealed to have been involved in the investigation, with the first being apprehended shortly following the event, and the second being apprehended later, despite attempts of the latter to flee the area.

The communication was provided as part of the Timely Warning requirement of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act which, by federal law, requires communication to the campus community regarding all crimes reported to campus or local police which could potentially pose a threat to the campus community.