Portland, OR

pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Classic Neskowin Beach House with a Stylish Standalone Sauna

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Neskowin retreat with floor-to-ceiling glass for ocean views. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland Soup Dumpling Showdown: Who Makes the City's Best?

Two chain restaurants, three mom-and-pop shops. Who’s the xiao long bao champ?. f you know one name in soup dumplings, chances are it’s Din Tai Fung. Xiao long bao—usually consisting of ground pork blended with molten-hot pork bone aspic, contained in a neatly pleated wheat flour wrapper—originated near Shanghai. But Taiwan-based franchise Din Tai Fung, serving soup dumplings since 1972, has spread the word with more than 170 locations worldwide. One of its Hong Kong outposts even garnered a Michelin star—five times. The chain is famous for its elegance and precision, each xiao long bao made with exactly 18 folds that from above make the dumplings look like swirling hurricanes of dough.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland

Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Pizza Oven#Pizza Dough#Pizza Toppings#White Pizza#Pizzeria#Food Drink#The Diablo Bianco#Kb
WWEEK

In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy

This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland

It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton sensor manufacturer Senva sells to Italian firm for $34 million

Senva, a Beaverton company that makes sensors for air conditioning systems, has sold to an Italian firm for $34 million. Founded in 2007, Senva employs 75 and is in the process of expanding into a 34,000-square-foot factory and research laboratory. The new owner is Carel Industries, an Italian air conditioning company that reported worldwide sales of more than $420 million last year.
BEAVERTON, OR
opb.org

Portland firefighters endorse Jo Ann Hardesty’s opponent, snubbing their boss

Portland’s fire union is endorsing their boss’ opponent in the November city council election. Isaac McLennan, the president of the Portland Fire Fighters’ Association, said the union’s 14-person executive board voted Monday to endorse challenger Rene Gonzalez over Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the fire bureau.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
PORTLAND, OR

