Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute man faces murder charge over death of mother

By Brandyn Benter
 5 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is facing a murder charge after Sheriff’s deputies say he battered his mother, causing her to die due to her injuries.

According to court documents, Kevin Stevenson, Terre Haute, was in an argument with his mother, Etta Stevenson, on Aug. 19 when he reportedly shoved her down causing a fracture to the back of her head. Etta would later die with the autopsy calling it a murder.

Etta was taken to the hospital before police arrived on scene, according to court documents. Etta’s husband Bob informed deputies that an argument had taken place and that his son, Kevin, had pushed Etta down.

Deputies said that Kevin was heavily intoxicated when speaking to them and had told them that “Mom hit me” and “mom came at me” but refused to discuss the matter further. Kevin was placed under arrest and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

A Vigo County deputy spoke to the victim at the hospital where she said that “her and Kevin had been arguing. And that Kevin had pushed her down.” Medical staff reported a large goose egg-sized bump forming on the back of the victim’s head. On Aug. 31, the victim was transferred into the care of Gibson Hospice of the Wabash Valley where she would later die on September 2.

An autopsy led Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr to call the manner of death a homicide, with the cause of death being due to complications from a fracture.

Online court records indicate Stevenson will have an initial hearing in Vigo County Superior Court 6 on Thursday, September 8. Stevenson faces charges of murder as well as aggravated battery (use when the assault poses a substantial risk of death), a level 3 felony.

