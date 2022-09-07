Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (hamstring) expected to play for Saints in Week 1
New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 1's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas has had to deal with an unfortunate past two seasons, but now appears to be ready to return to the field for the 2022 season. His brutal ankle injury kept him sidelined for the entire 2021 season, but the hamstring injury he picked up this preseason apparently won't keep him out of this afternoon's game.
numberfire.com
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 1
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
numberfire.com
Pats' Mac Jones picks up back injury in Week 1
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury in the team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Pats took Jones in for X-rays shortly after the conclusion of Sunday's game, and reported that he is dealing with a back injury. Hopefully the second-year quarterback will be able to recover quickly as the team prepares for a Week 2 tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Buccaneers list Russell Gage (hamstring) active for Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage will play Sunday in the team's Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Gage is dealing with a hamstring ailment, which kept him limited during the practice week. But before Sunday's game, he has officially been deemed active to kick off the season versus Dallas.
numberfire.com
KJ Hamler (knee, hip) listed as questionable for Broncos' Week 1 matchup versus Seattle
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee, hip) is questionable to play in Monday's Week One game against the Seattle Seahawks. After three limited practices, Hamler's status remains unknown versus Seattle. In a potential third receiver role behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, numberFire's models project Hamler to score 5.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Are There Reasons to Back the Underdog Seahawks?
We just enjoyed a Smörgåsbord of action to start the 2022 NFL season -- and we have one more serving left. Although the Sunday Night game wasn't really the most filling course despite the hype heading in, we have some good storylines tonight. Wrapping up Week 1 is...
numberfire.com
D'Ernest Johnson a healthy scratch for Cleveland in Week 1
D'Ernest Johnson will be a healthy scratch for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. In somewhat of a surprising move, the Browns did not activated Johnson for their Week 1 game against the Panthers. The team made sure to hang onto the talented back this offseason despite having both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt under contract, and despite drafting Jerome Ford on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. He could be a potential trade candidate for teams that need a running back.
numberfire.com
49ers rule George Kittle (groin) out for Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out tight end George Kittle for Week 1's game against the Chicago Bears. Kittle will sit out the first week of the season as he recovers from a groin injury he suffered during the preseason. Hopefully he'll be able to return to the field before too long.
numberfire.com
Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Lars Nootbaar batting fifth for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nootbaar will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Nolan Arenado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nootbaar for 10.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Wade for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Najee Harris 'doing well' for Steelers, foot injury 'not serious'
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (foot) "should be fine," reports Jordan Schultz of theScore. Schultz has been told the injury is "not serious" and that the Steelers are hopeful Harris will be able to play Week 2 versus the New England Patriots. Harris dealt with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp, so this will be something to monitor throughout the week. Jaylen Warren is the favorite to take over as the Steelers' lead back if Harris' injury is worse than it seems.
numberfire.com
Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Allen will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Cal Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
Sporticast: NFL Early Overreactions, One of LA’s Richest Men Eyes Angels
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the start of the NFL regular season. As in years past, the NFL’s first set of games has spawned a handful of overreactions, including some that give the hosts déjà vu—Tom Brady is ageless! The Cowboys are done! Should Packers fans be worried about Aaron Rodgers? The hosts also talk about a new potential bidder for the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, one of the richest men in the country, is mulling a...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud in Braves' Monday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. d'Arnaud is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project d'Arnaud for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Chuckie Robinson catching for Reds Monday
The Cincinnati Reds will start Chuckie Robinson at catcher for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Robinson will start at catcher and bat ninth for the Reds Monday while Austin Romine takes a seat. Our models project Robinson, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 4.6 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
