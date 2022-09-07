Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (foot) "should be fine," reports Jordan Schultz of theScore. Schultz has been told the injury is "not serious" and that the Steelers are hopeful Harris will be able to play Week 2 versus the New England Patriots. Harris dealt with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp, so this will be something to monitor throughout the week. Jaylen Warren is the favorite to take over as the Steelers' lead back if Harris' injury is worse than it seems.

