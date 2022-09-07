ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller, MO

Lawrence County Record

Cox Monett named one of the best hospitals in the nation for overall quality care

Cox Monett Hospital has achieved a five-star overall quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This prestigious rating puts Cox Monett among the top performers of 4,500 hospitals surveyed nationwide. Publicly reported on the Medicare.gov website, the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating assigned by CMS through...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

