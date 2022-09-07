Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Jude Bellingham's Signature Will Be A Massive Race This Summer
Manchester City are interested in signing Jude Bellingham, but it will be a big race for the player this summer
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Rashford, Akanji, Marquinhos
Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but Manchester United's 37-year-old Portugal striker is now reconsidering the offer. (Athletic via Mirror - subscription required) Harry Kane, 29, is tempted by the idea of playing for Bayern Munich, with contact made...
BBC
England have a better chance of beating Australia in Ashes already - Agnew column
Ben Stokes' captaincy has already given England a better chance of beating Australia in next summer's Ashes. After the 4-0 defeat last winter, I thought Australia would come here and just hammer England but that isn't necessarily going to be the case now. I feel much more confident about England's...
Comments / 0