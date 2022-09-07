ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Rashford, Akanji, Marquinhos

Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but Manchester United's 37-year-old Portugal striker is now reconsidering the offer. (Athletic via Mirror - subscription required) Harry Kane, 29, is tempted by the idea of playing for Bayern Munich, with contact made...
PREMIER LEAGUE

