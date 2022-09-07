Hochul: New Yorkers can now receive new COVID-19 vaccine boosters designed to strengthen defenses against omicron subvariants

In August, New York state released a tourism economics research study for 2021, detailing the economic impact of tourism across the state. The study revealed the total traveler spend in Niagara County in 2021 reached $831 million, which is an increase of 9.3% relative to 2019. Traveler spend was heavily impacted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but tourism spending surpassed prepandemic levels in 2021.

