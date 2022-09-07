Hochul: New Yorkers can now receive new COVID-19 vaccine boosters designed to strengthen defenses against omicron subvariants

Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
State Agriculture Department asks residents to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly
Spotted lanternfly population found in Buffalo area; public asked to report sightings. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly (SLF) after a population was found in the Buffalo area. It stated, “SLF is...
wnypapers.com
Tourism economy is thriving in Niagara County, reaching $831 million in 2021
In August, New York state released a tourism economics research study for 2021, detailing the economic impact of tourism across the state. The study revealed the total traveler spend in Niagara County in 2021 reached $831 million, which is an increase of 9.3% relative to 2019. Traveler spend was heavily impacted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but tourism spending surpassed prepandemic levels in 2021.
wnypapers.com
Crude prices continue to fall, pushing pump prices lower
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.72, down 7 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.18. The New York state average is $3.89, down 12 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.28. AAA Western and...
Comments / 0