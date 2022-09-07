Read full article on original website
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate string of robberies over weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to be possibly connected to a string of robberies over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to a total of five robberies in various parts of the city over the weekend. Police are working to determine if one man was responsible for all the robberies.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Reports Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman reported a tablet and a ring stolen out of her home on Fairview Drive in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an engagement ring in a tablet were taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,580. No...
WBKO
Hartford man charged with attempted murder of an officer after chase in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hartford man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a vehicle chase in Ohio County. Donnie Simpson, 26, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, driving on a DUI suspended license, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault of a police officer, non-payment of fines and served failure to appear warrants.
WBKO
Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County Detention Center inmate was captured hours after he escaped from the jail Monday morning. According to the jail website, Hayden Burton, 28, was arrested on multiple drug charges. Police said Burton escaped from the jail around midnight Monday morning and have not determined...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Warrant In Connection To A Shooting
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for wanton endangerment on Lewis Street In Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say on August 31st 44-year-old Carlos Crenshaw was arrested in connection to an incident where he pointed a gun at a man and fired shots at a residence. Police reportedly...
Man charged with shooting at car on I-40 in North Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot up a car as it drove on the interstate in North Nashville.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged after police respond to fight call
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman has been charged after police responded to a fight. Courtney Jackson, was charged with resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and served a warrant for probation violation. On Wednesday, Glasgow police responded to a fight complaint on McKenna Street. Officers determined that Jackson...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
wnky.com
KSP responds to fatal accident near Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is investigating a fatal collision just outside Cave City. KSP responded to the crash involving two vehicles on KY 90 as of around 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, one person has died as a result of the...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop for a seat belt violation on McLean Avenue in Hopkinsville led to drug charges Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 18-year-old Letrevion Washington for not wearing a seatbelt and he was not able to show a driver’s license or proof of insurance during the stop.
wnky.com
Fire damages home on Fair Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A home in Bowling Green sustained damage from a fire yesterday. On Thursday at 3:34 p.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire with reported entrapment on Fair Street. Upon arrival, units located a single-story house with heavy fire at the...
whvoradio.com
Police Ask For Help Identifying Person of Interest In Hopkinsville Shooting
Law enforcement ask for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home on August 18th. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
wkdzradio.com
$20,000 Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Authorities are investigating a burglary on Wing Tip Circle in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $20,000 out of a locked safe. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
wnky.com
Wheels up! E-bikes arrive on WKU’s campus
BOWLING GREEN, Ky,- Students can now ride in style around campus. “I just saw a bunch of kids playing around with them. It was like Christmas morning except it was the middle of the night. I just thought it was so fun, just being able to zoom around campus was great,” said Western Kentucky University student Paul Padden.
WBKO
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
wkdzradio.com
Child Flown To Hospital After Being Burned By Oil
A child was flown to a Louisville Hospital after being burned at the Trail of Tears Park on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 12-year-old was burned by hot cooking oil. The child was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health and then flown...
