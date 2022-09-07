Clarkson University ROTC cadets, students, faculty and staff were joined by about three dozen community members and first responders Sunday morning during Clarkson’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Above, retired Lt. Col Erik Backus, Clarkson professor and featured speaker, urged people to “make a sacrifice for the good of the community.” Clarkson’s four graduates who died 21 years ago during 9/11 “are calling us to that service. Take up that calling and remember never forget." Nearly 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001, when militant Islamic extremists carried out four suicide terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. NCNow photo.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO