northcountrynow.com
Hall of Famer inducted in O'burg
Daughter Julie Breen Madlin, Bob Breen and Son-in Law Patrick Madlin celebrate Bob’s induction into the OFA-SMA Hall of Fame Friday evening in Ogdensburg. Bob Breen was a cross country and track standout in High School and while attending Syracuse University. For more, see story here. NCNow photo by Sean McNamara.
northcountrynow.com
1,100-pound pumpkin in North Lawrence
This 1,100-pound pumpkin was on display at Tucker’s Black Angus Ranch, North Lawrence, during the Local Foods Weekend Sept. 9-11, organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County. Over 30 local food producers and businesses participated. After shopping in the farm’s new store, and seeing the goats and emus, Tanya Menke, and her children Gage and Camron Martindale, Dickinson, pose with the giant pumpkin, grown by Chad Tucker. NCNow photo.
wwnytv.com
Harrisville woman celebrates 99th Birthday!
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A very special birthday was celebrated today in the North Country. With a tiara on her head, and a birthday sash, Betty Jackson of Harrisville celebrated her 99th birthday Saturday with her closest friends and family. Balloons, a cake, and even a performance by the...
wwnytv.com
Dr. Suess’ estate puts an end to Sacket’s Whooville in the Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Christmas tradition in Sackets Harbor has been ordered to end. A lawyer for the Dr. Seuss estate slapped the village with a cease and desist letter, putting an end to its Whooville in the Harbor tradition. Whoville is the town in Dr. Seuss’...
northcountrynow.com
9/11 remembered in Potsdam
Clarkson University ROTC cadets, students, faculty and staff were joined by about three dozen community members and first responders Sunday morning during Clarkson’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Above, retired Lt. Col Erik Backus, Clarkson professor and featured speaker, urged people to “make a sacrifice for the good of the community.” Clarkson’s four graduates who died 21 years ago during 9/11 “are calling us to that service. Take up that calling and remember never forget." Nearly 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001, when militant Islamic extremists carried out four suicide terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. NCNow photo.
dailyadvent.com
17th annual Ride for Ryan draws biggest crowd of participants yet
ATVs riders drive through farmland Saturday on the Tug Hill before crossing Route 12 in Lewis County for the 17th annual Ride for Ryan J. LaBarge fundraising event, which benefits a scholarship at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Canon Samuel Lundy and Sister Mary Ellen Brett bless the riders participating...
northcountrynow.com
Author recently visited True Crime Book Club
Author Lawrence P. Gooley visited the True Crime Book Club at Norwood Public Library to discuss his book "Terror in the Adirondacks: The True Story of Serial Killer Robert F. Garrow" on Sept. 6. Photo taken and submitted by Amanda Jones, Norwood Library Director.
wwnytv.com
Group looks to give new life to old limestone blocks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group looking to remove old limestone blocks from the banks of the Black River wants to give them new life. Members of the Watertown Island Project have a number of ideas for reusing what they call “precious” limestone. National Grid is demolishing...
northcountrynow.com
Accident on Market Street in Potsdam
Potsdam Village Police reported that one person was transported by ambulance from the scene of this SUV and 18-wheeler collision on Market Street at the intersection with Elm today (Wednesday, Sept. 7) at around 4 p.m. Police said more details would be released at a later time. Photo submitted by Brian Cobane.
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County stores busted for selling alcohol to underage customers
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County. During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
mymalonetelegram.com
Malone woman charged after alleged baby kidnap attempt
Malone woman charged after alleged baby kidnap attempt. A Malone woman faces an attempted kidnapping charge after she allegedly attempted to swipe a baby from her mother on Sunday in front of the Notre-Dame Church in the village while a service was being held. Adele Barnette, 49, of Malone, was...
northcountrynow.com
Massena Central School inducts new members into Hall of Fame
Tom Miller, on the right, was one of five individuals inducted in the Massena Central School Hall of Fame. The 32nd annual Hall of Fame ceremony was held Aug. 6. On the left is Gavin Regan, Massena Central School Athletic Director who submitted the photo.
northcountrynow.com
Talking politics at Tall Ship
Sam LaMacchia, Ogdensburg, on left, talks with Scott Gray, Republican candidate for the 116th State Assembly Seat, at the Business Mixer on the Tall Ship Nao Trinidad, Sept. 8. The event was organized by the Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County Chambers of Commerce. NCNow photo.
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Man and Woman Shot amid Dispute
A man and a woman have been shot amid a dispute in Norwood. The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance locating the individual seen in the attached video and photo who is sought in connection to the shooting. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Sept. 10,...
TheHorse.com
Four Positive EEE Cases in New York
On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman accused of felony grand larceny, forgery charges in Lowville: NYSP
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is faced with two felony charges in the wake of a forgery investigation last month, authorities say. Amy K. Rogers, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Rogers is officially charged with one felony count each of grand larceny in the third-degree and forgery in the second-degree (deed/will/contract).
wwnytv.com
6 homeless after fire damages house
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A couple and their four children are homeless after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County house. Volunteers from five departments responded to 1859 Route 420 in the town of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. Norfolk Fire Chief Richard Bump said volunteers were able to...
wwnytv.com
2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two Massena residents were arrested after police allegedly found a quantity of fentanyl in their possession. Massena police say they found 300 packets of fentanyl in the possession of 33-year-old Russell Dendler and 28-year-old Tiarose Stephenson after the vehicle they were in was pulled over during a traffic stop on Thursday.
informnny.com
Malone man arrested on charges of endangering person with physical disabilities
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested over Labor Day weekend on charges related to endangering an individual with disabilities. On September 3, New York State Troopers responded to State Route 30 in the town of Malone on reports of a physical altercation. Troopers determined that this...
