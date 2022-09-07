ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
Nelson Cruz in Nationals' Saturday lineup

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Cruz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.2...
Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Tomas Nido starting for Mets Sunday afternoon

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Nido for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Darin Ruf starting for Mets Sunday

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruf is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Ruf for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
Rafael Ortega in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Ortega for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Akil Baddoo in lineup for Tigers Saturday afternoon

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. Our models project Baddoo for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Garlick for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Wade for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.1 FanDuel...
Nick Fortes sent to Miami's bench on Saturday evening

Miami Marlins center Nick Fortes is not starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will sit on the bench at home after Jacob Stallings was chosen as Saturday's catcher for Pablo Lopez. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 7.2%...
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
Jorge Mateo starting Sunday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Botson Red Sox. Mateo is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project Mateo for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup

New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Bryce Harper starting for Phillies Saturday evening

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Harper is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. Our models project Harper for 1.2 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Gomes for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Jo Adell in lineup for Los Angeles Sunday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Adell is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Adell for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Lars Nootbaar batting fifth for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nootbaar will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Nolan Arenado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nootbaar for 10.1 FanDuel points...
Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday night lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
