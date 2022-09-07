Read full article on original website
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nelson Cruz in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Cruz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.2...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes sitting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is being replaced behind the plate by P.J. Higgins versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 243 plate appearances this season, Gomes has a .236 batting average with a .627...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf starting for Mets Sunday
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruf is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Ruf for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Ortega for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar in Orioles' Saturday evening lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Aguilar is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project Aguilar for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon starting for Twins Sunday afternoon
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Leon for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Gomes for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Garlick for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes sent to Miami's bench on Saturday evening
Miami Marlins center Nick Fortes is not starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will sit on the bench at home after Jacob Stallings was chosen as Saturday's catcher for Pablo Lopez. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 7.2%...
numberfire.com
Jorge Mateo starting Sunday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Botson Red Sox. Mateo is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project Mateo for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle batting third in Miami's Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins utility-man Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Wendle will take over second base after Charles LeBlance was given a breather versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Wendle to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Tommy Edman batting second on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edman will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul DeJong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Edman for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dalton Guthrie not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Guthrie is being replaced in right field by Nick Maton versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 6 plate appearances this season, Guthrie has a .333 batting average with a .667 OPS and 2 RBI.
