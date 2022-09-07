Read full article on original website
Mika'el Ban Yahawada
5d ago
Armed robbery of an undercover officer, and you don't think an officer is going to use lethal force? I don't see how the family of the deceased believes this encounter should have ended any other way. Excessive force and brutality is one thing, but if you're shot while committing an armed robbery of a cop, you kinda get what you asked for. The family should reconsider their claims...
5
Comments / 6