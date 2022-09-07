Yes we must listen to the rich elite Hollyweird folks! They know exactly what we go through Day today, the struggles of paying gas and rent. 🙄
This is another BS article by the left. SCOTUS did not deny anybody the right or ability to kill a defenseless baby at their leisure. It bounced the legislative responsibility back to each state. Liberals aren't comfortable unless they are lying.
A personal plea to read our original Constitution where Thomas Jefferson said democracy is communist!!! America has been a Republic till obuma was installed!!!
Related
Mitch McConnell says efforts to overturn the 2020 election were 'not good' but American democracy is 'very solid'
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Republicans thought they had midterms in the bag. Voters just rejected them again
Biden Admin Scores First Legal Win for Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adam Kinzinger warns that some Christians now 'equate Donald Trump with the person of Jesus Christ,' calls out pastors who support Trumpism
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for
Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign
RELATED PEOPLE
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades
IN THIS ARTICLE
What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian
Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election
Transgender kids will be allowed to compete against biological girls after court reverses ban
GOP Candidate Saying it's 'Totally Just' to Kill Gay People Resurfaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marco Rubio says he opposes abortion in cases of rape and incest: ‘Human life is worthy of protection’
Supreme Court issues rare emergency order favoring voters challenging elections rules
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States
Vogue Magazine
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 27