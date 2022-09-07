ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County officers to move to 12-hour shifts starting Christmas day to combat officer shortage

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County police officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting Christmas Day to deal with its shrinking number of officers. Chief Ken Gregory sent an email department-wide to officers Friday afternoon announcing the change and asking for officers to “be patient,” as the administration works out “any issues that may come about during this transition.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

68-year-old man missing from St. Louis County nursing home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Will Johnson went missing at 7 a.m. Sunday when he walked away from his nursing home, located at 2600 Dunn Road, on foot, according to an endangered person advisory from the St. Louis County Police Department.
NewsBreak
5 On Your Side

Southwest launches spring schedule, including seasonal routes from Lambert

ST. LOUIS — After a busy Labor Day weekend, Southwest Airlines Co. is already preparing for spring. Dallas-based Southwest published its latest schedule extension Thursday, offering flights through April 10 of next year. The carrier is bringing back dozens of seasonal routes including a number through St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where it's the busiest carrier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Missouri man accused of beating, fatally stabbing wife

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A Missouri man is accused of beating and stomping his wife before fatally stabbing her at a suburban St. Louis residence, authorities said. Gregory Smith III, 40, of Hazelwood, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child, KMOV-TV reported.
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

