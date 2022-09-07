Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
'We need your help': St. Louis non-profit loses city funding for shelters
ST. LOUIS — A non-profit is pleading for the community's help as much-needed funding from the city comes to an end. The main mission of City Hope St. Louis is taking care of the unhoused and now some shelters are in jeopardy. City Hope St. Louis has successfully operated...
Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
St. Louis area gun burglaries continue as 2 suspects hit gun store in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a burglary at PCA Guns-Rolla located at 1740 North Bishop Avenue that happened Sept. 11 in Rolla, Missouri. According to a press release, at approximately 6:20 p.m. officers from the Rolla Police Department responded to the gun store for a burglary. Police secured...
'They don't feel safe': Family of 16-year-old shot and killed by St. Louis Police speaks out
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday near a Shell gas station on North Florissant Avenue. St. Louis Police said around 11:30 p.m. Sunday teenager Darryl Ross was part of a group gathered in a gas station parking lot on N. Florissant Ave.
Dellwood gives free steering wheel locks to residents amid car theft spike
DELLWOOD, Mo. — This week, if you live in the city of Dellwood, you're eligible to get a free steering wheel lock. It’s all part of an effort made possible by the city's mayor. Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones posted an announcement alerting residents that the city purchased anti-theft...
Volunteers help clean up and restore north St. Louis church damaged by vandals
ST. LOUIS — A former north St. Louis Catholic Church received some much-needed clean-up and repair, Saturday. Volunteers turned out to beat back the bad carried out by vandals, a couple of weeks ago. It happened at the Church of NonDenomination at Goodfellow Boulevard and Maple Avenue. Vandals knocked...
Special election in St. Louis Tuesday is first under Missouri's voter ID law
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will hold a special election, Tuesday. But before you cast your ballot, you’ll need to show identification, according to a new law in Missouri. Voters in St. Louis are choosing a new President for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. This will be the first election under Missouri's new voter identification law, which went into effect last week.
Black Nurses Association wants to bridge the gap by providing scholarships
ST. LOUIS – The Black Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis is working on bridging the gap in nursing by providing scholarships to deserving students going into the medical field. Right now, they are preparing for the 5th annual Edith L. Cole Scholarship and Awards Luncheon. Mia Glover, Vice...
Week 3 of Tackle Hunger raises nearly $2,000 for Operation Food Search
EUREKA, Mo. — In Week 3 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, Kirkwood and Eureka high schools collected more than a half-ton of food. Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head to head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.
St. Louis County officers to move to 12-hour shifts starting Christmas day to combat officer shortage
CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County police officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting Christmas Day to deal with its shrinking number of officers. Chief Ken Gregory sent an email department-wide to officers Friday afternoon announcing the change and asking for officers to “be patient,” as the administration works out “any issues that may come about during this transition.”
68-year-old man missing from St. Louis County nursing home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Will Johnson went missing at 7 a.m. Sunday when he walked away from his nursing home, located at 2600 Dunn Road, on foot, according to an endangered person advisory from the St. Louis County Police Department.
'I shouldn't be penalized because I'm having a period': Period poverty continues in St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Period insecurity has become a public health issue. A recent, national study looked at St. Louis high schoolers and found nearly two-thirds of those asked had missed class because they didn't have access to products. Data also shows that 46% of low-income women have had...
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
Southwest launches spring schedule, including seasonal routes from Lambert
ST. LOUIS — After a busy Labor Day weekend, Southwest Airlines Co. is already preparing for spring. Dallas-based Southwest published its latest schedule extension Thursday, offering flights through April 10 of next year. The carrier is bringing back dozens of seasonal routes including a number through St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where it's the busiest carrier.
St. Charles businesses hit by flash flooding on the mend after weeks long cleanup
ST CHARLES, Mo. — 5 On Your Side has been following Sugarfire Smoke House in St. Charles and Elm Point Animal Hospital since July's flash flooding left a wake of debris to clean up. Both businesses had mountains of muck to wash out. For Sugarfire, their work was close...
Men steal woman's car at gunpoint while she delivered for Amazon, police say
ST. LOUIS — Two masked men robbed a woman of her car at gunpoint while she was working as an Amazon delivery driver Saturday morning, police said. Police said the robbery happened on West Pine Boulevard near Newstead Avenue in the city's Central West End neighborhood at around 6 a.m. Saturday.
Missouri man accused of beating, fatally stabbing wife
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A Missouri man is accused of beating and stomping his wife before fatally stabbing her at a suburban St. Louis residence, authorities said. Gregory Smith III, 40, of Hazelwood, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child, KMOV-TV reported.
5 dead at City Justice Center in St. Louis this year: 'We are going to get the answers that the public deserves' says local leader
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway following the fifth death of a detainee at the City Justice Center this year. Correctional officers made an emergency call for medical assistance. Medical staff performed life-saving measures and the detainee was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly...
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
City of St. Louis unveils progress report of Direct Cash Assistance program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Ten months after the announcement of a stimulus initiative offering one-time $500 payments to city households, the city said more than 9,000 people have benefited from the program. The Direct Cash Assistance program was created as part of the city’s initial appropriation of $135 million in...
