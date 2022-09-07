ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version

Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Tom Allen Monday Q&A session — Western Kentucky week

Watch as Indiana head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the win over Idaho, and preview this Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky. Indiana (2-0) and Western Kentucky kick at Noon Eastern at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Video provided by...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 5-star wing Naas Cunningham

The IU staff stopped by Overtime Elite and offered the top-ranked basketball player in the high school class of 2024 on Monday. 6-foot-7 wing Naas Cunningham announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University,” Cunningham wrote. “Go Hoosiers!”. Cunningham...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football recruiting: 2023 edge rusher AJ Thomas announces commitment to Indiana

IU football picked up a commitment from class of 2023 edge rusher AJ Thomas on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-3 and 220-pound Thomas announced his decision on his Twitter page. Thomas is a 3-star according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 75 edge rusher in the class, and the No. 843 overall player in the senior class. He chose IU over Tulane and Louisiana Tech.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football game day: Idaho at Indiana primer and predictions

Indiana has a chance to open the season 2-0 on Saturday evening when it hosts Idaho for the second straight season. The Hoosiers will be looking to avoid a let down after an emotional 23-20 season opening win a week ago, and they’ll get an FCS Vandals squad that turned some heads by nearly pulling off an upset of Washington State.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
