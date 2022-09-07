Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version
Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Tom Allen Monday Q&A session — Western Kentucky week
Watch as Indiana head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the win over Idaho, and preview this Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky. Indiana (2-0) and Western Kentucky kick at Noon Eastern at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Video provided by...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football RB Shaun Shivers brings missing link to 2020 team: “There’s an edge about him”
With his team trailing 10-0 to FCS foe Idaho, Shaun Shivers took the handoff on IU’s first offensive play of the second half, saw an opening to his left, and turned on the jets. Then the first defender he encountered, 11 yards past the line of scrimmage, felt Shivers’...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 5-star wing Naas Cunningham
The IU staff stopped by Overtime Elite and offered the top-ranked basketball player in the high school class of 2024 on Monday. 6-foot-7 wing Naas Cunningham announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University,” Cunningham wrote. “Go Hoosiers!”. Cunningham...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football recruiting: 2023 edge rusher AJ Thomas announces commitment to Indiana
IU football picked up a commitment from class of 2023 edge rusher AJ Thomas on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-3 and 220-pound Thomas announced his decision on his Twitter page. Thomas is a 3-star according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 75 edge rusher in the class, and the No. 843 overall player in the senior class. He chose IU over Tulane and Louisiana Tech.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football game day: Idaho at Indiana primer and predictions
Indiana has a chance to open the season 2-0 on Saturday evening when it hosts Idaho for the second straight season. The Hoosiers will be looking to avoid a let down after an emotional 23-20 season opening win a week ago, and they’ll get an FCS Vandals squad that turned some heads by nearly pulling off an upset of Washington State.
thedailyhoosier.com
In downpour, some dedicated IU students stayed past miserable first half: “I paid the money, I might as well stick it out”
Indiana opened its 35-22 win over Idaho in a torrential downpour. Ponchos and rain jackets of assorted colors covered the normally crimson-clad stands, as the Hoosier faithful tried their best to stay dry in the midst of unbearable rain. While rain jackets covered the seats of the fans who toughed...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana vs. Idaho — Live blog and discussion (INDIANA 35 IDAHO 22 — FINAL)
The Daily Hoosier is live at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington for Indiana vs. Idaho. Join us for live updates throughout the night, and participate in the discussion thread below. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and kicks off at around 8:35 p.m. Eastern. Refresh the page...
RELATED PEOPLE
thedailyhoosier.com
IU offering free youth sports clinic, discounted football tickets on Saturday
—————– Bloomington, Indiana – IU Athletics is offering discounted youth football game tickets, a free youth sports clinic, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for kids as part of Indiana Football Youth Sports Day on Sept. 17. Young athletes (ages 5-12) can take advantage of specially...
Comments / 0