Parke County, IN

Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges

By Brandyn Benter
 5 days ago

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges.

According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies found a box containing a loaded hypodermic syringe under a bed near where the couple’s 4-year-old child reportedly sleeps on the floor.

Additionally, deputies reported finding multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia in plain view in the same bedroom, including a clear smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Deputies also found an unloaded handgun on top of a cabinet in a room near a sofa that the child was sitting on at the time. Deputies reported finding marijuana in multiple locations in the home.

According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, both Pope and Bumgarner were taken into custody.

Booking photos courtesy the Parke County Sheriff’s Department

Bumgarner and Pope face the following charges;

  • Maintaining a common nuisance
    • A level 6 felony
  • Neglect of a dependent
    • A level 6 felony
  • Possession of methamphetamine
    • A level 6 felony
  • Unlawful possession of a syringe
    • A level 6 felony

Court documents indicate the child is now in the care of a relative.

