Commissioner Dave Piepkorn: Concern growing with Downtown Fargo public safety, public workers healthcare plan

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEAR INFORMATION ABOUT VIKING GAS TRANSMISSION PROJECT
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning to hear reports from the Social Services and Planning and Zoning Departments. SOCIAL SERVICES-KAREN WARMACK. Social Services Director Karen Warmack first approached the board with multiple items. The first being some requests to replace...
valleynewslive.com
City leaders clear up “misunderstanding” about new Roers agreement on Newman Project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city leaders are clearing up “misunderstanding” of how the Roers agreement with the city differs from the original on the Newman Project. City officials posted on Facebook on Wednesday addressing the “misunderstanding.”. The Newman Project involved the construction of the...
wdayradionow.com
Fertility financing company offering 0% IFV loans to North Dakota residents
(Fargo, ND) -- A nationwide fertility financing company is planting roots in Fargo and is looking to offer 0% interest rate loans for those seeking IVF treatments. Future Family Founder and CEO Claire Tomkins says the loans will help a wide variety of family types who are looking to have children. The company is partnering with CCRM Fargo, and will be offer loans in cooperation with each other. Tomkins says the loans being offered really are a one-of-a kind.
kfgo.com
Citizens, city workers appeal to City Commission for contraceptive coverage
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire fighters, librarians, and citizens lined up to speak at last night’s City Commission meeting and demand that Fargo revise its health insurance plan to include contraceptive coverage. Amber Emery, a 13-year veteran librarian at the Fargo Public Library, read a letter signed by a...
valleynewslive.com
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
kfgo.com
White Earth leader expresses concern over proposed acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway
MAHNOMEN, Minn. – A leader from the White Earth Nation is urging federal officials to revise an analysis of the impact Canadian Pacific’s proposed acquisition of the Kansas City Southern Railway would have on the environment. Eugene Tibbetts says he disagrees with a federal agency’s conclusion that there’s...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls for scaled back version of pedestrian bridge over 2nd Ave. N.
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calling for a scaled back version of a pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North, connecting city hall to the west side of the Red River. "I don't like the price tag of eight to nine million and so I've already talked to the engineers, shortened the bike path and make a few changes," said Mahoney.
lakesarearadio.net
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 2 ATV crashes in Becker County since Sept. 10
5:48 a.m., near Menahga, a phone scam was reported. Money was sent to the scammer via Bitcoin. 10:29 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two reports of shoplifting. A previously trespassed individual returned to the store and is expected to be cited for trespassing. 10:37 a.m., near County Road 6, Audubon,...
westfargopacker.org
USDA contract ends, what does that mean for WFHS Lunch?
As of April 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) waiver has ended. The contract lasted two years, beginning at the 2020-2021 school year to the 2021-2022 school year. The USDA waiver was signed during the COVID-19 pandemic to compensate for those in financial deficit. The contract allowed schools to serve students free lunch every day for the year. Now with the contract ending, free lunch for students will be gone as of the 2022-2023 school year; however, reduced payment options that were in place before the contract, including free lunch and reduced lunch, will be able for application.
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
KFYR-TV
Apartment evacuated following fire, displacing residents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several people are without a place to stay following a fire at a Fargo apartment building. Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 crews were called to the 900 block of 43rd St. S. for the fire, near West Acres Mall. Firefighters say they found flames...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after Cass County crash
(Cass County, ND) -- A man is seriously injured and facing DUI charges after a Cass County crash. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff began swerving on Cass County Highway 38 north of State Highway 46, then rolled his vehicle Saturday evening. Storhoff was ejected from the...
KNOX News Radio
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
kvrr.com
Moorhead’s Ole’s Nursery & Landscaping plans to close
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping business that’s been a staple of the community is closing soon. Ole’s Nursery has served the F-M area for more than 50 years. Owner Vern Kroshus says all of the plants at Ole’s are on sale starting at 20 to...
kvrr.com
Drugs found in vehicle involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fargo in July
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police release new information to the Police Advisory and Oversight Board surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville on July 8. Captain George Vinson says drugs were found in the stolen vehicle Shane Netterville, Cody Dunn and Derek Stanley were in the day...
fargoinc.com
Wedding Venues: Management Team: Cassie Kania, Jack Stenerson, Lauren Nelson, Matthew Bengston, Kayla Cash & Tony Frost, Sanctuary Events Center
Sanctuary Events Center is a full-service wedding, concert and private event venue that has held over 1,700 events since opening its doors in 2016. This one-of-a-kind venue offers in-house catering for food and beverages, along with state-of-the-art technology and an all-inclusive experience for weddings and corporate events. Their commitment to excellence is evident through the many awards they’ve received including, “Best Wedding Venue” from the Best of the Red River Valley, in addition to “Best Wedding Reception/Event Facility” by Locals Love Us!
kvrr.com
Prosecutors trace Kollie’s movements after Paulsen attack on 2nd day of murder trial
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – On the second day of witness testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of 14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, prosecutors in the case tracked Kollie’s movements during and after the attack.The jury first watched a surveillance camera video which captured the entire 30 minute attack which happened at 6:30 on the morning of June 4, 2021.
740thefan.com
Man accused of robbing downtown Fargo bar also suspect in Moorhead stick up
FARGO (KFGO) – Rooters Bar in downtown Fargo was robbed at gunpoint late Tuesday night and late Wed. afternoon Moorhead Police said the same man is also a suspect in a robbery in that city earlier Tuesday night. Fargo Police say at 11:40, officers responded to the 100 block...
