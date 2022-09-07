Commissioner Dave Piepkorn: Concern growing with Downtown Fargo public safety, public workers healthcare plan

As of April 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) waiver has ended. The contract lasted two years, beginning at the 2020-2021 school year to the 2021-2022 school year. The USDA waiver was signed during the COVID-19 pandemic to compensate for those in financial deficit. The contract allowed schools to serve students free lunch every day for the year. Now with the contract ending, free lunch for students will be gone as of the 2022-2023 school year; however, reduced payment options that were in place before the contract, including free lunch and reduced lunch, will be able for application.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO