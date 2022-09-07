ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn: Concern growing with Downtown Fargo public safety, public workers healthcare plan

By Kyle Cornell
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fertility financing company offering 0% IFV loans to North Dakota residents

(Fargo, ND) -- A nationwide fertility financing company is planting roots in Fargo and is looking to offer 0% interest rate loans for those seeking IVF treatments. Future Family Founder and CEO Claire Tomkins says the loans will help a wide variety of family types who are looking to have children. The company is partnering with CCRM Fargo, and will be offer loans in cooperation with each other. Tomkins says the loans being offered really are a one-of-a kind.
FARGO, ND
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
WEST FARGO, ND
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Crime and fire report: 2 ATV crashes in Becker County since Sept. 10

5:48 a.m., near Menahga, a phone scam was reported. Money was sent to the scammer via Bitcoin. 10:29 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two reports of shoplifting. A previously trespassed individual returned to the store and is expected to be cited for trespassing. 10:37 a.m., near County Road 6, Audubon,...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
USDA contract ends, what does that mean for WFHS Lunch?

As of April 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) waiver has ended. The contract lasted two years, beginning at the 2020-2021 school year to the 2021-2022 school year. The USDA waiver was signed during the COVID-19 pandemic to compensate for those in financial deficit. The contract allowed schools to serve students free lunch every day for the year. Now with the contract ending, free lunch for students will be gone as of the 2022-2023 school year; however, reduced payment options that were in place before the contract, including free lunch and reduced lunch, will be able for application.
WEST FARGO, ND
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union

MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
MOORHEAD, MN
Apartment evacuated following fire, displacing residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several people are without a place to stay following a fire at a Fargo apartment building. Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 crews were called to the 900 block of 43rd St. S. for the fire, near West Acres Mall. Firefighters say they found flames...
BISMARCK, ND
Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after Cass County crash

(Cass County, ND) -- A man is seriously injured and facing DUI charges after a Cass County crash. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff began swerving on Cass County Highway 38 north of State Highway 46, then rolled his vehicle Saturday evening. Storhoff was ejected from the...
CASS COUNTY, ND
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI

A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
CASS COUNTY, ND
Moorhead’s Ole’s Nursery & Landscaping plans to close

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping business that’s been a staple of the community is closing soon. Ole’s Nursery has served the F-M area for more than 50 years. Owner Vern Kroshus says all of the plants at Ole’s are on sale starting at 20 to...
MOORHEAD, MN
Wedding Venues: Management Team: Cassie Kania, Jack Stenerson, Lauren Nelson, Matthew Bengston, Kayla Cash & Tony Frost, Sanctuary Events Center

Sanctuary Events Center is a full-service wedding, concert and private event venue that has held over 1,700 events since opening its doors in 2016. This one-of-a-kind venue offers in-house catering for food and beverages, along with state-of-the-art technology and an all-inclusive experience for weddings and corporate events. Their commitment to excellence is evident through the many awards they’ve received including, “Best Wedding Venue” from the Best of the Red River Valley, in addition to “Best Wedding Reception/Event Facility” by Locals Love Us!
FARGO, ND
Prosecutors trace Kollie’s movements after Paulsen attack on 2nd day of murder trial

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – On the second day of witness testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of 14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, prosecutors in the case tracked Kollie’s movements during and after the attack.The jury first watched a surveillance camera video which captured the entire 30 minute attack which happened at 6:30 on the morning of June 4, 2021.
FARGO, ND

