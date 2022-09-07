‘Tulsa King’ Teaser Trailer: Sylvester Stallone Is A Mob Enforcer Sent To Oklahoma In Taylor Sheridan’s Newest Series

There’s something depressing in watching talented comedians struggle to get laughs from weak screenwriting. This repeatedly happens in the first three-to-four episodes of Hulu’s “Reboot,” a show with a great cast and even a clever idea but faulty comic timing and clichéd joke writing. The show occasionally sparks through the sheer skill level of its cast, and it improves in the back half of the season as they’re likely allowed to have more input than in the shockingly flat setup episodes, but this is still a bizarre misfire, a program that satirizes the TV industry and the egos of the actors who allow it to function in a way that feels scared to take actual risks or develop actual characters. At its core, it’s about a program within a program that’s being pushed and pulled between old-fashioned comedy and a more progressive brand of humor, and there’s a meta reading of “Reboot” itself wherein it’s doing the exact same thing. This is interesting on paper. Sadly, that doesn’t make it funny.

