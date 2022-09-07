Read full article on original website
morrowcountysentinel.com
Commissioners approve Jamie Brucker as Operations Manager
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Commissioners approved Jamie Brucker for the new position of County Operations Manager at their September 7 meeting. Commissioner Tim Siegfried said it is an administrative position and will combine the work of Development Director Andy Ware who is retiring with the overall operations for the county.
wktn.com
2022 Attendance Continues to Lag Behind 2021 Fair
Total attendance on day 4 of the Hardin County Fair Friday was well below the same day during the 2021 fair. Total attendance yesterday, which was Senior Citizen’s Day, was 6945. That is 1580 less than the 8525 total attendance on Friday of last year. The Truck and Tractor...
crawfordcountynow.com
Lawsuit stops council’s intent to expand land in cell tower lease
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Council tabled their plans to lease additional land to the cell tower company that provides the city’s communications. The lawsuit filed by former Bucyrus City Council President Kurt Fankhauser was served to Interim Law Director Brian Gernert shortly before last night’s meeting. According to the...
sent-trib.com
Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
Sidney Daily News
Hansi meets the public
Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
Kalida Pioneer Days to celebrate 150th anniversary
KALIDA — This year marks the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days, the oldest festival in Ohio. The Putnam County Pioneer Association was formed in the late 1800s and their mission was to “perpetuate the early history of the county,” especially the “early settlers who made their contribution to Putnam County by clearing the wilderness and establishing their homes long before the Northwest Territory was divided into states.” A merry-go-round and balloon rides, along with tightrope walking and dancing activities, were added to entertain children in the early twentieth century. The Pioneer Association ran the event until the 1960s, when it turned over managing the festival to the Kalida Lions Club and Kalida Firemen’s Association who continue the tradition today.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Hospital adds Rivercrest OB/GYN physician group
Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
13abc.com
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local police sergeant sought membership with what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group, according to documents obtained from a nonprofit coalition of journalists. Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc...
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 9-8-22
08/30/2022 David Krebs and Kimberly Krebs to William D Tucker and Elaine M tucker, 22152 West Red Clover Lane, $450,000. 09/01/2022 Carol J Mettie (Trustee) to Juliann E Reineke and Ross M Wheatley, 6100 North Opfer-Lentz Road, $375,262. Benton Township. 08/31/2022 Ferdinand J Miller to Derek W and Shannon N...
The Poultry Site
Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County in the US state of Ohio, according a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The Ashland County outbreak involved 640 non-poultry birds in a backyard...
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight
NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
wktn.com
Hardin County Grange Restaurant Back Again at the Hardin County Fair
Another staple of the Hardin County Fair is the Hardin County Grange Restaurant operating under the grandstand. Onetime Master of the State and Local Granges, Bob White said the church took over the operation after a church in Ridgeway gave up the restaurant, “Glen and Dora Flowers were the youth directors of the county then and they said ‘hey why don’t we take over that and each grange take a shift or whatever and we think we can do it,’ and so that’s when it started. And that’s been many years ago. I hate to say or guess how many years. I was pretty young, so I would say this part here is probably 50 or 60 years we’ve been doing this.”
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep football roundup Sept. 9
CC — Micah Thomas 11 run (Braxton Morton kick), 8:32. CC — Trevor Vogt 33 pass from Kamryn Lohr (Morton kick), 6:42. CC — Gabe Thew 29 interception return (Morton kick), 5:56. B — Joe Rager 27 pass from Malachi Bayless (kick failed), 3:16. CC —...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
John M. Anders, 39, Fort Jennings, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence. The judge suspended 173 days of the sentence and credited two days previously served. He was fined $500 which was suspended. The bond in the matter is to be returned and the civil protection order issued is terminated. He was granted work release subject to department requirements.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline Harvest Festival features new contests, entertainment
CRESTLINE – Soon Crestline will be filled with the cheers of children, colorful lights, and the smells of delicious fried food. The Crestline Harvest Festival takes place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday along Thoman Street, from Bucyrus to Main streets. The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday with an...
richlandsource.com
'It's getting real now': Knox County officials react to Intel groundbreaking
MOUNT VERNON — You know a project is significant when the president of the United States is invited to its kick-off event. That was evident Friday, when a number of Knox County officials ventured to Johnstown as President Joe Biden delivered the keynote address at Intel's long-anticipated groundbreaking ceremony.
sent-trib.com
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wktn.com
Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday
There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
