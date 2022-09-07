ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle King to headline 2022 Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile

By Summer Poole
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Greater Gulf State Fair have announced their headline music act for the 2022 Mobile fair.

Elle King will be performing at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 4. According to officials with the fair, the concert is included in fair admission. Discounted tickets for the fair are on sale now.

The 69th annual fair will be in Mobile from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, 2022 . Tickets went on sale on Aug. 1 and GGSF officials announced the special “Twofer Package,” which is said to offer fair-goers a 47% saving on their tickets.

