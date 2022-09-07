Read full article on original website
Kansas aims to plug thousands of abandoned oil wells
Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well — one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas — just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City. Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of...
Grandmother loses Reno County custody case at Kansas Supreme Court
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to gain custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
Monday is Dillons Dollar Day at the Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Admission on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Kansas State Fair, is only $1 for everyone. However, it is FREE if you show your Dillons card. Each physical card gains one free admission, and you must have the plastic card with you. All carnival rides are also just 1 ticket all day, as well.
State Fair debate shows few cards on either side
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The crowd was raucous as usual for the debate at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, but the candidates did little in the way of policy pronouncing. The closest thing to news to come out of the Saturday event was Gov. Laura Kelly's assertion that she would create a cabinet-level position for early childhood education and child care.
Judge tosses suit against Missouri recreational pot measure
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to knock a recreational marijuana proposal off the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure would allow those ages 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption and automatically erase records of some past marijuana-related crimes.
Fair exhibitors still fighting supply issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz continues to work to find ways to keep the event strong after the pandemic left many things that are part of the fair in limbo. That still shows with some lower participation numbers in various exhibits. But Schulz says some of that may be more of a changing of the guard with how entries have come into the fair since the pandemic.
Donation to Kansas FFA part of Day 1 at fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A donation made to the Kansas FFA was a nice way to kick off the Kansas State Fair. Farmland Industries took time to recognize the Kansas and National FFA Association with donations, totaling $74,000, for their contributions in agriculture and work to strengthen the industry. That included a check for $9,000 to the Kansas chapter.
New and unusual record set at fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The fair is always about tradition and competition. One of the unusual and traditional competitions is the contest to see who can grow the largest pumpkin. This year, the fair set a new record. Matt Jacobs of Stillwell, Kansas, broke the all-time record for the largest...
Kansas AG candidate resigns from 'We Build the Wall' board
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from the...
Schulz looking forward to 'normal' year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
🏈 Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals 44-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City coach Andy Reid looked slightly perplexed during Sunday's postgame press conference when asked why his quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so good in season openers. Reid didn't notice any difference. “He’s pretty good all the time,” he said with a slight grin. “We're lucky...
