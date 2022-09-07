RICHWOOD — It was the end of an era on Saturday, Sept. 10, as the Last Great Grape Stomp was held at Richwood Winery. The small, rural vintner will be closing its doors for good on Sept. 24, after 12 years in business. But you wouldn't have known it on Saturday, as a total of 40 stompers took part in the mid-afternoon competition, surrounded by hundreds of well-wishers cheering them on. Attendance for the event was estimated at between 315-350, including vendors and staff.

RICHWOOD, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO