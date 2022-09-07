Read full article on original website
Girls swimming and diving: Detroit Lakes edges out Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS – The Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday against Thief River Falls. The Lakers took first place in seven of the 11 events in a 90-80 victory over the Prowlers. Faith Hamm won two individual...
Crime and fire report: 2 ATV crashes in Becker County since Sept. 10
5:48 a.m., near Menahga, a phone scam was reported. Money was sent to the scammer via Bitcoin. 10:29 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two reports of shoplifting. A previously trespassed individual returned to the store and is expected to be cited for trespassing. 10:37 a.m., near County Road 6, Audubon,...
Dianne Lindberg
Dianne Kay Lindberg, 59, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer. Dianne was born May 23, 1963, the daughter of Charles and Edith (Seehafer) Lindberg in Moorhead, Minnesota. She graduated Detroit Lakes High School as part of the class of 1981 and attended Moorhead State University.
Holy Rosary block party brings activities, food and fellowship to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — Holy Rosary Catholic Church held a block party on Sept. 10 full of food, baked goods, and kids activities on Lake Avenue in Detroit Lakes. The annual event, formerly known as the parish festival, included a chili cook-off, cake walk, music, bingo and a myriad of activity stations for kids.
WATCH: 'Bison Gameday' pregame show
FARGO — North Dakota State is getting ready to take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Fargodome. Watch WDAY's Dom Izzo and Logan Campbell with The Forum's Jeff Kolpack and NDSU Hall of Fame Linebacker Sean Fredricks as they preview all the action in the "Bison Gameday" pregame show, which aired from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. here on InForum and on WDAY TV.
After two-year absence, Rotary blood-screening event returns to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — It's been three years since the Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club's last community blood screening clinic was held. The health-focused event was a 30-year fall tradition in the community, dating back to 1990 — and then a little thing called the COVID-19 pandemic happened. For two years, ongoing public health and safety concerns caused the annual blood screening clinic to be put on hold — but no longer.
Happenings around the lakes area, Sept. 10-21
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
18-year-old killed in head-on crash in western Minnesota
GRANT COUNTY, Minn. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday, Sept. 11, in a head-on collision in Grant County. The crash happened at Highway 79 and County Road 21 near Sanford Township at 4:29 p.m. Tyler David Stone, 18, of Hoffman, Minnesota, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on...
The Last Great Grape Stomp: Richwood Winery hosts 40 stompers for final event
RICHWOOD — It was the end of an era on Saturday, Sept. 10, as the Last Great Grape Stomp was held at Richwood Winery. The small, rural vintner will be closing its doors for good on Sept. 24, after 12 years in business. But you wouldn't have known it on Saturday, as a total of 40 stompers took part in the mid-afternoon competition, surrounded by hundreds of well-wishers cheering them on. Attendance for the event was estimated at between 315-350, including vendors and staff.
Dent man charged with felony DWI
Daniel Arthur Adkins, 39 of rural Dent has been charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony DWI. According to court records, on the afternoon of July 16, a trooper on patrol east of Detroit Lakes pulled him over after clocking his Ford Explorer going 82 mph in a 65 mph zone.
M State selected as new host of regional Small Business Development Center
DETROIT LAKES — Minnesota State Community and Technical College has been chosen as the new host of the West Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center for a three-year period beginning Jan. 1. M State was selected for its proven commitment to business development, existing resources, large geographic and demographic...
