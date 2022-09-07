ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, SD

Creators show off their works of art at the Hill City Quilt Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On September 10-11, people gathered at Hill City High School to look at quilts that are more than just blankets. The creators responsible for the works of art combine their art with functionality. But, the quilt show has more than just quilts. There are many...
TOURIST WRAP: How are Rapid City’s tourism numbers fairing?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Between May and September, visitors and even locals have been stopping and enjoying some sites around the area. Tourism in the Black Hills has seen a rise since 2020, but numbers might look a little different for indoor and outdoor locations. For the Journey Museum...
PHOTOS: 5th annual Box Elder Patriot Day Parade

BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder hosted their 5th annual Patriot Day celebration this afternoon. The free, family-friendly fun began at 2:30 p.m. with a parade, and NewsCenter1’s Darsha Nelson was there for all the fun!. The festivities continue this evening at Box Elder City...
Very nice weather to end the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity receives $30,000 grant from Wells Fargo

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wells Fargo has made a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity. The donation is split up between all of the different locations across the country. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity received $30,000 and they already have plans for what to do with it. The grant will help to build two, three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes.
Francis Case counselor makes a soft place to land for kids having a rough morning

BOX ELDER, S.D. – Every morning at Francis Case Elementary, Shelley Mitchell opens the door to her office room for students in need of a morning boost. “I feel like I have a way to connect with individuals and kids,” Francis Case Elementary School Counselor Shelley Mitchell said. “And felt like this would not feel like work to me everyday. And it would be something that I would enjoy and love.”
13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
A Rapid City clinic looking for volunteers for a new mRNA vaccine study

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Updated: 6 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the social media app of giving Americans' information...
Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City

72-year-old Paul Smith was driving 15 miles north of Hill City before crossing into the opposite lane and hitting a guardrail. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers were called out to the scene just after 10:30 that night. Smith was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials...
Rapid City releases August permit and valuation report

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Building Services Division released the August permit and valuation report Tuesday that says 237 building permits were issued in August with a total valuation of $15.73 million. The city has issued a total of 1,907 building permits so far in 2022 with...
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
Pine Ridge community takes to the streets in response to violent crimes

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KEVN) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue. Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City. OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.
Missing Minnesota man found dead at Stratobowl

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — A Minnesota man reported missing Tuesday evening has been found dead at the Stratobowl off of Highway 16 south of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, Minnesota, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday night after not being seen or heard from for several days.
