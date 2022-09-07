Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Creators show off their works of art at the Hill City Quilt Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On September 10-11, people gathered at Hill City High School to look at quilts that are more than just blankets. The creators responsible for the works of art combine their art with functionality. But, the quilt show has more than just quilts. There are many...
newscenter1.tv
TOURIST WRAP: How are Rapid City’s tourism numbers fairing?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Between May and September, visitors and even locals have been stopping and enjoying some sites around the area. Tourism in the Black Hills has seen a rise since 2020, but numbers might look a little different for indoor and outdoor locations. For the Journey Museum...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: 5th annual Box Elder Patriot Day Parade
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder hosted their 5th annual Patriot Day celebration this afternoon. The free, family-friendly fun began at 2:30 p.m. with a parade, and NewsCenter1’s Darsha Nelson was there for all the fun!. The festivities continue this evening at Box Elder City...
KEVN
Very nice weather to end the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the 12th annual Stratobowl hot air balloon launch this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the last 12 years, it has been a tradition for hot air balloon pilots to gather in the Stratobowl for a three-day flight event. This year, the event takes place on September 9 -11 and is hosted by Black Hills Balloons. The flight started...
newscenter1.tv
Sept. 12 is national recognized as a day to celebrate women who protect and serve
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, Sept. 12 is recognized as National Police Woman Day. It’s a chance to celebrate the women who protect and serve, as well as a way to recruit more women into law enforcement. For the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD), they posted on...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity receives $30,000 grant from Wells Fargo
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wells Fargo has made a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity. The donation is split up between all of the different locations across the country. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity received $30,000 and they already have plans for what to do with it. The grant will help to build two, three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes.
newscenter1.tv
The Sixth Annual Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5k Run/Walk sees about 500 participants
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5k Run/Walk was held for its sixth year on Saturday, giving people time to remember or learn about the 19-year-old that the race is named after. At Raider Park, the 5k sees participants running and walking on the trails that are named after Pfeifle.
newscenter1.tv
Francis Case counselor makes a soft place to land for kids having a rough morning
BOX ELDER, S.D. – Every morning at Francis Case Elementary, Shelley Mitchell opens the door to her office room for students in need of a morning boost. “I feel like I have a way to connect with individuals and kids,” Francis Case Elementary School Counselor Shelley Mitchell said. “And felt like this would not feel like work to me everyday. And it would be something that I would enjoy and love.”
newscenter1.tv
13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
KEVN
A Rapid City clinic looking for volunteers for a new mRNA vaccine study
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Updated: 6 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the social media app of giving Americans' information...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will...
newscenter1.tv
New Black Hills War Monument serves as a special connection to families of local servicemembers lost through the decades
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For sisters Janice, Mary Anne, and Geralynn, they never met their cousin Captain Don Smith. Captain Smith was pilot in the Army Air Corps, before it became the United States Air Force, and was one of the 16 pilots that carried out the Doolittle Raid in 1942.
newscenter1.tv
Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City
72-year-old Paul Smith was driving 15 miles north of Hill City before crossing into the opposite lane and hitting a guardrail. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers were called out to the scene just after 10:30 that night. Smith was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City releases August permit and valuation report
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Building Services Division released the August permit and valuation report Tuesday that says 237 building permits were issued in August with a total valuation of $15.73 million. The city has issued a total of 1,907 building permits so far in 2022 with...
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
KEVN
Pine Ridge community takes to the streets in response to violent crimes
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KEVN) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue. Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.
KEVN
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City. OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.
newscenter1.tv
Missing Minnesota man found dead at Stratobowl
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — A Minnesota man reported missing Tuesday evening has been found dead at the Stratobowl off of Highway 16 south of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, Minnesota, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday night after not being seen or heard from for several days.
KEVN
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
