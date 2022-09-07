Read full article on original website
I hope they find him poor thing that's sad and if someone did something to him iI hope they find who it was
Related
cw34.com
Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
WPTV
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is...
WESH
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old boy
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an infant. Officials say 1-month-old Kain Waters was last seen in the area of the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida. The child is believed to be in the company of Jasmine...
fox35orlando.com
Florida worker rushed to hospital after falling from roof near Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A contract worker was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after he fell from the roof of a two-story residence, police said. The man fell from the residence located at the end of Country Club Road in Cocoa Beach while installing gutters. Police said the man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wqcs.org
FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Through September 16
MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES, Fla. – Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge closures have been highlighted below.
Missing 5-year-old found dead in Florida waterway
A Florida boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox13news.com
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
WESH
Fire displaces 2 Orange County families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two families were safely evacuated after their townhomes caught fire late Monday night on High Pine Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials. Fire officials received the call shortly after 10pm of a report of a fire on a back patio. When crews arrived to...
WESH
Remembrance ceremonies hosted across Central Florida honor those lost on 9/11
Fla. — Several ceremonies remembering people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 were held across Central Florida. The Orlando Fire Department hosted a 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony Sunday night. Candles in different colors represented fallen first responders at the ceremony. "As time goes on, a...
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022
Many people have a nostalgic longing for small towns. It's a comforting thought that it's easier to know and be known in a smaller community, and it's appealing to think that life slows down some when you're not in an urban setting.
Concerns grow in Loxahatchee neighborhood following escape of horse
A horse on the loose in Loxahatchee led to a crash involving a PBSO deputy. Minutes later the horse collapsed but was treated and is expected to be okay.
850wftl.com
Gunman shoots two people Saturday morning in Vero Beach
(VERO BEACH, Florida)– Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning, and the alleged gunman is in custody. According to Vero Beach investigators, the shots were fired in the Parc24 parking garage in the 400 block of 24th Street, south of Royal Palm Boulevard and west of Indian River Boulevard.
Collapse Causes Road Closure On Treasure Coast
A stretch of Allapattah Road at Warfield Boulevard was shut down on Monday after the collapse was discovered.
WESH
Florida officials confirm that missing 5-year-old boy was found dead
The Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office confirmed that 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur was found deceased in a waterway near his West Palm Beach home Saturday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Dahud missing earlier in the evening. PBSO detectives, Marines, members of the Emergency...
wqcs.org
Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County Warns of the Risk of Smoke from the Glades Mulch Fire
St. Lucie County - Monday September 11, 2022: The Glades Mulch Fire that broke out on Thursday, August 25 following a lightning strike, is continuing to produce large amounts of smoke and is expected to continue for the next several weeks. The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County...
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
click orlando
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
