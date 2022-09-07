ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Westbound Highway 62 closed at France Avenue after fatal crash

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2cUJ_0hlisTEK00
BringMeTheNews

A portion of westbound Highway 62 is closed Wednesday morning while authorities investigate a fatal crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation made the announcement around 7 a.m. and said westbound traffic is being diverted onto France Avenue in Edina, where the closure begins.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not yet released any details about the crash, but has confirmed it involves a fatality.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail on Highway 62

A 51-year-old Lakeville woman died Wednesday morning after her motorcycle crashed on Highway 62 in Edina. The crash around 6:45 a.m. brought a closure of the westbound lanes of traffic, causing major back-ups as cars were diverted onto France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol said the woman was traveling in...
EDINA, MN
KROC News

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway

Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Edina, MN
krwc1360.com

Monticello Man Who Died in Labor Day Traffic Crash Identified

The State Patrol has now identified the young man from Wright County who died in a rollover traffic crash late Monday afternoon in neighboring Meeker County. The State Patrol says the victim was 22-year-old Dakota Flint of Monticello. Officials say the crash happened around 5:40 PM on Highway 15, south...
MONTICELLO, MN
WJON

84-Year-old Woman Killed in ATV Rollover Near Monticello

MONTICELL0 -- A Monticello woman died in an ATV rollover. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a rural area in Monticello Township. Eighty-four-year-old Elizabeth Ross was driving the ATV along the edge of a soybean field, which is also along a steep...
KARE 11

At least 1 dead after crash involving FedEx semi-truck

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Dakota County officials say at least one person has died following a multi-vehicle crash involving a double semi-trailer FedEx truck Tuesday afternoon north of Northfield. According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street West...
NORTHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Man killed in head-on crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — The Isanti County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash in Springvale Township that killed a 47-year-old man from Ham Lake on Tuesday night. Authorities say shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, several people called 911 to report the crash, which happened just west of the Cambridge...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Traffic Accident
drydenwire.com

Crash On Hwy 65 In Polk County Results In Fatality

POLK COUNTY -- A motorcycle vs deer crash has resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 PM, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway 65 approximately one-half mile south of US Highway 8.
POLK COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Video shows the moments leading up to fatal motorcycle crash on Minnesota highway

An MnDOT traffic camera captured the moments leading up to a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on Highway 62. The video shows that, around 7 a.m., the rider was traveling quickly in the far left lane of Highway 62 near France Avenue when he started to drift dangerously close to the guardrail. We have edited some of the footage that followed: A minute later, the camera panned and showed bystanders attempting to aid the man, who was motionless, and to the left of the road.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
willmarradio.com

Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents

(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man killed in crash in central Minnesota

(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Video shows children running away after shots fired near bus stop in Crystal, Minn.

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting in Crystal, Minnesota, which witnesses say happened after students got off a bus nearby Wednesday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says at 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, authorities received 911 calls about possible gunshots fired in the area of 38th and Adair avenues. Police arrived and found "a number" of spent shell casings. Witnesses saw a likely suspect vehicle leaving the area right after gunshots were heard.
CRYSTAL, MN
96.7 The River

Bloomington Man Faces Possible DWI Charges Following Crash

SWANVILLE -- A Bloomington man faces charges after crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Swanville just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Duane Hoffman was heading north on Balcony Road when he struck two parked vehicles. Hoffman was...
SWANVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Porsche and Semi Collide in Goodhue County

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash involving a Porsche and Semi-truck in Goodhue County sent a Minneapolis man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol accident report indicates the semi and Porsche were traveling north on Hwy. 52 when the truck struck the sports car at Hwy. 60 West in Zumbrota around 3:15 p.m. The Porsche driver, 74-year-old Roy Stromme, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
WJON

Monticello Man Killed in Crash in Meeker County

KINGSTON -- A Monticello man died in a rollover in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday at about 5:45 p.m. in Kingston Township. A car was going south on Highway 15 when it went off the road, overcorrected and rolled. Twenty-two-year-old Dakota Flint died in...
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
77K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy