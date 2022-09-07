Mysten Labs, a web3 infrastructure company and developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, announced the initial close of its $300 million Series B funding round. This new capital “values the company at more than $2 billion.” The company intends “to use the proceeds from the round to continue building out the core infrastructure to power web3’s next wave of applications and accelerate the adoption of the Sui ecosystem.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO