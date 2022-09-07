Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Trading Network Apifiny Integrates with Fireblocks
Apifiny, the global cross-exchange digital asset trading network, announced its integration with the Fireblocks network, a digital asset transfer network for institutions. This integration now enables Apifiny users to “have access to a simple and secure solution for settlements, by connecting with the Fireblocks Network.”. Launched in 2018, Fireblocks...
crowdfundinsider.com
DeFi Platform PennyWorks Doubles User Acquisition, Announces New Advisory Board
PennyWorks, a DeFi-based platform that “tames the turbulence” of investing with a secure and stable experience, announced “major” milestones in its first few months of operations, including “a 205% month-over-month increase in user acquisition following the company’s $2 million pre-seed funding round led by Hi2 Global.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Rising. Why?
As Ethereum pushes forward with the Merge, Bitcoin has been ignored a bit – at least until yesterday when BTC rocketed beyond the $20,000 level nearing $22K. So what’s going on? Was it just Bitcoin’s time to move higher after watching Ethereum from the sidelines?. Matt Senter,...
crowdfundinsider.com
BIGG Digital Assets Subsidiary Netcoins Reveals Plans for US Expansion
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to “announce initial launch plans for Netcoins US operations.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
XDC Network to Integrate DeFi, Compliance Tech from Securrency
Securrency, a blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a blockchain “with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance.”. Digital Asset Composer is “a unique no-code platform...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Tokenization Predicted to Hit $16 Trillion by 2030
Tokenization, the process of making an asset digital typically by leveraging blockchain technology, is predicted to hit $16 trillion by 2030, according to a report by ADDX and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report, “Relevance of on-chain asset tokenization in ‘crypto winter’” is available here. ADDX...
crowdfundinsider.com
First Block Trade of CME’s ETH Options Completed by Genesis
Genesis has executed its first-ever block trade of CME’s newly listed large ETH options contract with Cumberland DRW, according to a statement by the company. According to Genesis, via an affiliate, a trade of CME’s large ETH options contract affirms Genesis’ support of CME’s latest addition to its crypto derivative products as well as its position as a leading provider to institutional clients.
crowdfundinsider.com
ETC Group to Introduce ETP based on Upcoming Ethereum (ETH) Hard Fork
ETC Group, which claims to be one of Europe’s leading specialist providers of institutional-grade digital asset-backed securities, has announced that it will “list a new exchange traded product on XETRA based on the imminent hard fork of Ethereum and ETHW (the native asset to the new ETHPoW chain).”
crowdfundinsider.com
Mysten Labs Secures $300M to Onboard More Users to Web3
Mysten Labs, a web3 infrastructure company and developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, announced the initial close of its $300 million Series B funding round. This new capital “values the company at more than $2 billion.” The company intends “to use the proceeds from the round to continue building out the core infrastructure to power web3’s next wave of applications and accelerate the adoption of the Sui ecosystem.”
crowdfundinsider.com
NFT Checkout by Banxa Powers AtomicHub to Bring NFTs to Masses
AtomicHub, the high-scale NFT platform, has officially implemented Banxa’s NFT Checkout. Through the partnership, AtomicHub users will “benefit from a seamless, frictionless and faster process to purchase NFTs.”. Built on the WAX blockchain, AtomicHub’s NFT marketplace “enables users to explore, purchase, trade, and list NFTs.” AtomicHub aims “to...
