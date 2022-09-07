Read full article on original website
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
michiganchronicle.com
Gilbert Family Foundation Launches Venture 313 to Build on Support of Detroit’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
The Gilbert Family Foundation today launched Venture 313, a three-year, $10 million commitment that will help fulfill Detroit’s entrepreneurial potential and provide Detroit-based founders with meaningful opportunities to participate in the innovation economy. The commitment includes a mixture of direct investment into startups, a web-based platform that provides guidance...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Re-homing of iconic Detroit bandshell behind schedule, but moving forward
The structure was originally on the chopping block for demolition when the city sold the site to Amazon for a massive distribution center, currently being built.
dbusiness.com
The Gilbert Family Foundation Launches $10M Venture 313 Program
The Gilbert Family Foundation in Detroit today launched Venture 313, a three-year, $10 million commitment designed to help fulfill the city’s entrepreneurial potential and provide Detroit-based founders with more opportunities to participate in the innovation economy. “Venture 313 is a year-round, catalytic initiative that will provide Detroit-based entrepreneurs with...
michiganchronicle.com
Amazon Donating $250,000 to Support Detroit Wellness Nonprofits
Amazon announced on Wednesday, September 7 a $250,000 donation to Detroit wellness nonprofits, which includes organizations that are community leaders in neighborhood growth, urban farming, historic preservation and youth development. Organizations receiving the wellness donation include:. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit. Pure Heart Foundation. Michigan Humane Society (Abraham...
Mexicantown Bakery's history and importance to Southwest Detroit
SOUTHFIELD (CW50) - In Mexico, eating sweet pastries for breakfast or late supper – known as merienda – is a tradition that dates back to the 16th century. The art of making pastry became popular in Mexico during the brief French occupation of the 19th Century. The country was inundated with French bakeries and Mexicans soon developed a taste for crispy baguettes and rich pastries. As a result of the French influence, bakeries sprung up throughout Mexico. New pastries were created throughout the following years. However, preservatives and artificial ingredients are not used in traditional Mexican baked goods so the products...
Detroit News
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
michiganchronicle.com
Southwest Solutions Celebrates 50 Years of Community Impact
Southwest Solutions will host its annual Celebration of Impact fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the MGM Grand located at 1777 Third Street in Detroit. The event will commemorate 50 years of improving lives and neighborhoods southwest Detroit. Celebration of Impact will honor Southwest Solutions’ mission of...
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island
(CBS Detroit) - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs."We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer."Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings."I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant."I mean there's...
fox2detroit.com
'Clean it up or shut it down': Protest held outside closed Lafayette Coney Island for rat droppings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island remains ordered closed after rat droppings were found by health inspectors - following social media videos catching the rodents in action at the longtime Detroit staple. "Having a rat infestation, continuing to sell food and then telling the city they’re going to close...
Detroit News
Amazon doles out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits
Amazon is doling out $250,000 to seven Detroit nonprofits dedicated to addressing everything from improving mental health programs to restoring historic sites in the city. Leaders from the organizations as well as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Ian Conyers, Amazon's community engagement representative for Detroit, announced the donation Wednesday in Detroit.
outliermedia.org
How to research a Detroit landlord — and spot red flags before you sign a lease
There are many good reasons to know more about your landlord. Detroit has seen a legion of rental scam cases and landlords failing to maintain their properties. Information about a property’s tax status and history of blight violations can help protect renters from an eviction or signing a lease with an unscrupulous landlord.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Family worried for missing Livonia mom • Violent carjackings in Detroit • Camera enforcement in work zones
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
hourdetroit.com
Gucci and Detroit Vs Everybody Release a New Collection
Tommey Walker — the founder of clothing brand Detroit Vs Everybody — has teamed up once more with luxury fashion brand Gucci on a limited-edition capsule collection. Launching today, the DVE 2.0 collection features a baseball bat, large bag, belt bag, backpack, and custom Detroit Vs Everybody patches. The patches support Gucci’s ongoing Off The Grid line, which features items made with recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. DVE 2.0 celebrates Gucci’s store opening in Detroit last month and Detroit Month of Design, which is currently taking place throughout the month of September.
Lafayette Coney ordered to close, rodent droppings found
Lafayette Coney Island, the famed restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in downtown Detroit, was ordered by the city health department's food safety division to shut down Wednesday over what it said were violations. The health department was notified on social media, with a video, that rodents were seen, said Denise Fair Razo, Detroit public health officer. ...
Crain's Detroit Business
State awards $83.8 million in real estate, placemaking grants through ARPA-funded program
The Michigan Strategic Fund board has approved $83.8 million in grants for 22 municipalities, organizations and developers to fund real estate rehabilitation and place-based infrastructure projects. In metro Detroit, the awardees are the Detroit Downtown Detroit Partnership ($13.74 million), the city of Ecorse ($1 million), the Wyandotte Downtown Development Authority...
