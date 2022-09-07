Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Mercer County Health Department to hold open lab day
The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold an open lab day next month. No doctor’s order is needed to participate October 21st from 8 to 10 o’clock in the morning. Tests to be available include A1C for $19, lipid $18.50, PSA $10.75, TSH $10.25, CMP $9.50,...
kttn.com
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced they are currently scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients. Influenza vaccinations at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will begin on Friday, September 16, and will be offered each Friday going forward. Influenza vaccinations at...
kttn.com
Sullivan County Health Department to hold community baby shower
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a community baby shower for expecting parents and parents of infants. The free event will be at the Milan Community Center September 14th from 4:30 to 6:30. There will be giveaways, gift bags, and light refreshments. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available. The...
kttn.com
Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to meet on Wednesday
Trenton City Hall will be the location of a noon meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, of the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The agenda includes a photography update, the review of proposals for website maintenance and social media management, digital marketing, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kttn.com
Polo resident injured in Sunday crash; patrol accuses him of multiple infractions
A Polo resident was hurt early Sunday when the sports utility vehicle he was driving traveled off Highway 116 and hit a utility pole west of Braymer. Twenty-five-year-old Logan Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The accident happened three miles west of Braymer on Highway...
kttn.com
One person dies, two others injured in three vehicle crash in Clinton County
A three-vehicle accident in Clinton County on the afternoon of September 9th claimed the life of a Lathrop man and injured two other men. The Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old Charles Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner. He was taken to Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas.
kttn.com
One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield
One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield. Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Kansas City man arrested in Caldwell County
A Kansas City man was arrested in Caldwell County Sunday evening. The highway patrol accused 53-year-old Eric Little of driving while intoxicated, speeding careless and imprudent driving. Little was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Spickard man arrested on investigation stemming from auto theft and property damage
A rural Spickard man has been arrested stemming from an investigation into a theft of a motor vehicle and a property damage incident on two different dates. Forty-two-year-old Bradley Wilson is charged with felony stealing a car as of July 30th, and with a misdemeanor of second-degree property damage as of August 30th.
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe
Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
kttn.com
Miss Calamity Jane crowned in Princeton
Crowned Miss Calamity Jane Saturday night in Princeton was Riley Moreno. The first runner-up was Cheyenne Dinsmore, the second runner-up was Klaire Buckler, and. named miss congeniality was Elizabeth Grooms. All four are seniors at Princeton High School. The Miss Calamity Jane Days festival is this Friday through next Sunday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35
The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron. Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound...
kttn.com
Two men and a woman living in Missouri sentenced to prison terms for $2.1 million meth conspiracy
Two Mexican nationals and a St. Joseph man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a $2.1 million conspiracy that distributed more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metropolitan area and in northwest Missouri. Juan Guzman, also known as Daniel Solorio and as “Flaco,” 41,...
kttn.com
Gallatin Theater League to present “Back in Time” on September 17th
The Gallatin Theater League will present a play written by area residents. “Back in Time” by Jackie and Doug Nichols will be performed at the Courter Theater in Gallatin on September 17th at 10:30, noon, and 1:30 in conjunction with Chautauqua. Jackie Nichols says the play is about...
Comments / 0