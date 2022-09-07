ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, MO

Mercer County Health Department to hold open lab day

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold an open lab day next month. No doctor’s order is needed to participate October 21st from 8 to 10 o’clock in the morning. Tests to be available include A1C for $19, lipid $18.50, PSA $10.75, TSH $10.25, CMP $9.50,...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced they are currently scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients. Influenza vaccinations at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will begin on Friday, September 16, and will be offered each Friday going forward. Influenza vaccinations at...
PRINCETON, MO
Sullivan County Health Department to hold community baby shower

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a community baby shower for expecting parents and parents of infants. The free event will be at the Milan Community Center September 14th from 4:30 to 6:30. There will be giveaways, gift bags, and light refreshments. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available. The...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to meet on Wednesday

Trenton City Hall will be the location of a noon meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, of the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The agenda includes a photography update, the review of proposals for website maintenance and social media management, digital marketing, and...
TRENTON, MO
Missouri Health
One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield

One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield. Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave...
BROOKFIELD, MO
Kansas City man arrested in Caldwell County

A Kansas City man was arrested in Caldwell County Sunday evening. The highway patrol accused 53-year-old Eric Little of driving while intoxicated, speeding careless and imprudent driving. Little was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe

Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Miss Calamity Jane crowned in Princeton

Crowned Miss Calamity Jane Saturday night in Princeton was Riley Moreno. The first runner-up was Cheyenne Dinsmore, the second runner-up was Klaire Buckler, and. named miss congeniality was Elizabeth Grooms. All four are seniors at Princeton High School. The Miss Calamity Jane Days festival is this Friday through next Sunday...
PRINCETON, MO
Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35

The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron. Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound...
STILLWATER, OK

